Actors Theatre’s ‘Party People’ Looks Back At The Black Panthers And Young Lords

Actors Theatre presents Party People, a play paying homage to the Black Panthers and Young Lords. Three shows remain for Actors Theatre’s production. Today, Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. Join the party in the Pamela Brown Auditorium for a night of hip-hop, jazz, salsa, blues, poetry and storytelling performed by the Universes.

Tickets start at $25 and are available online.

“Party People” tells the story of historical groups, the Black Panthers and the Puerto Rican Young Lords Organization.

Two young counterculturalists at their art opening reunite and recollect on their relationships with the Party members who provided for their communities in a time of need. “Party People” opens a discussion about “the price of being a revolutionary and what it means for those who come after.”

The play, based on interviews with the two groups, is written and composed by the Universes — a unit of theater artists that use art, theater, music, dance, culture, politics, and history to tell a story.