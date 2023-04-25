A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.
“ROBERT MORGAN: MYTHS AND STORIES”
Through December
Solo show by Lexington artist Robert Morgan.
“FRAGILE FIGURES: BEINGS AND TIME”
Through December
A group exhibition of portraits.
KOREA FIBER ART 2023 LOUISVILLE
Through Aug. 27
Group exhibition with artists from around the world using fiber art to explore life’s milestones. Featured in multiple locations around Louisville.
21c Louisville
700 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
“SINCE LAST SUNDAY”
Through May 22
Work by Ryan Rumsey inspired by pop culture and sci-fi/fantasy.
Aurora Gallery & Boutique
1264 S. Shelby St.
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-8 p.m.; Sundays, 12-7 p.m.
“THREE BROTHERS”
Through June 3
Featuring Ed White, Lavon Van Williams Jr. and Willie Rascoe.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.
“IMPRINTS AND ASTRACTION”
Through May 7
Paintings by Shawn Marshall.
Capacity Contemporary Exchange
641 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, 12-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
“TECHNICOLOR SNOWFLAKES & THE KALEIDOSCOPIC MUNDANE”
Through May 21
Micro-paintings and photographs by Cozad Taylor. He’s created a painting and a photograph daily since Sept. 1, 2005; the works in this exhibition are current selections.
Chestnuts and Pearls
157 E. Main St., New Albany
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
“TRAFFIC”
Through June 3
Art by Guinever Smith.
“(BLUE) SKY/(GREEN) EARTH”
Through June 3
Paintings by Emily Church.
Galerie Hertz
1253 S. Preston St.
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.; most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
“ANIMAL ATTRACTION”
Through June 3
Work featuring animals in all media.
Gallery 104
Arts Association of Oldham County
104 E. Main St., La Grange
Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
“COVERED”
Through May 20
Urban realist paintings of manhole covers by David Walinski.
Halo ArtSeed Community Gallery
1931 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m.
artseed.art
“CELEBRATING THE BLACK EXPERIENCE”
Through June 19
Group show of 22 regional African American artists.\
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
DERBY SHOW
Through June
Group show featuring work by Jaime Corum, Susan Hackworth, Robert Halliday, Greta Mattingly and David O. Schuster. \
Kentucky Fine Art Gallery
2400-C Lime Kiln Lane
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
“HIGGINS | HOWER: NOTHING IN COMMON”
Through June 3
Featuring mixed media works by Meg Higgins and photographs by Bob Hower of the Kentucky Documentary Photographic Project. The artist talk is Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m.
Kleinhelter Gallery
701 E. 8th St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
“SHAPESHIFTERS”
Through Aug. 6
New works of life-sized felted wool sculptures by Japanese American artist Masko Miki.
KMAC Museum
715 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Louisville Metro Hall
527 W. Jefferson St.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
“FLOW”
Through May 15
Prints and collages by Elizabeth Foley.
Lowber Pilates and Gallery
1734 Bonnycastle Ave.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
“FIGURE, GROUND”
Through May 7
Ben Murray’s first solo show with the gallery featuring paintings of his home in Indiana near Lake Michigan.
Moremen Gallery
710 W. Main St., Suite 201
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
“BAD DE SOTO’S BIG BRAIN”
Through May 28
Paintings by Tad DeSanto dedicated to the late artist Julius Friedman. The artist talk is on Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m.
PYRO Gallery
1006 E. Washington St.
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.
“ROUNDING THE CIRCLE: THE MARY AND AL SHANDS COLLECTION”
Through Aug. 6
Exhibition of 116 works from the collection of late local philanthropists Mary and Al Shands.
Speed Art Museum
2035 S. Third St.
Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.