David Walinski is showing at the Halo ArtSeed Community Gallery in May.

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.

“ROBERT MORGAN: MYTHS AND STORIES”

Through December

Solo show by Lexington artist Robert Morgan.

“FRAGILE FIGURES: BEINGS AND TIME”

Through December

A group exhibition of portraits.

KOREA FIBER ART 2023 LOUISVILLE

Through Aug. 27

Group exhibition with artists from around the world using fiber art to explore life’s milestones. Featured in multiple locations around Louisville.

21c Louisville

700 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

“SINCE LAST SUNDAY”

Through May 22

Work by Ryan Rumsey inspired by pop culture and sci-fi/fantasy.

Aurora Gallery & Boutique

1264 S. Shelby St.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-8 p.m.; Sundays, 12-7 p.m.

“THREE BROTHERS”

Through June 3

Featuring Ed White, Lavon Van Williams Jr. and Willie Rascoe.

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.

“IMPRINTS AND ASTRACTION”

Through May 7

Paintings by Shawn Marshall.

Capacity Contemporary Exchange

641 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, 12-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

“TECHNICOLOR SNOWFLAKES & THE KALEIDOSCOPIC MUNDANE”

Through May 21

Micro-paintings and photographs by Cozad Taylor. He’s created a painting and a photograph daily since Sept. 1, 2005; the works in this exhibition are current selections.

Chestnuts and Pearls

157 E. Main St., New Albany

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

“TRAFFIC”

Through June 3

Art by Guinever Smith.

“(BLUE) SKY/(GREEN) EARTH”

Through June 3

Paintings by Emily Church.

Galerie Hertz

1253 S. Preston St.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.; most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

“ANIMAL ATTRACTION”

Through June 3

Work featuring animals in all media.

Gallery 104

Arts Association of Oldham County

104 E. Main St., La Grange

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

“COVERED”

Through May 20

Urban realist paintings of manhole covers by David Walinski.

Halo ArtSeed Community Gallery

1931 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m.

artseed.art

“CELEBRATING THE BLACK EXPERIENCE”

Through June 19

Group show of 22 regional African American artists.\

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

DERBY SHOW

Through June

Group show featuring work by Jaime Corum, Susan Hackworth, Robert Halliday, Greta Mattingly and David O. Schuster. \

Kentucky Fine Art Gallery

2400-C Lime Kiln Lane

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“HIGGINS | HOWER: NOTHING IN COMMON”

Through June 3

Featuring mixed media works by Meg Higgins and photographs by Bob Hower of the Kentucky Documentary Photographic Project. The artist talk is Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m.

Kleinhelter Gallery

701 E. 8th St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

“SHAPESHIFTERS”

Through Aug. 6

New works of life-sized felted wool sculptures by Japanese American artist Masko Miki.

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Louisville Metro Hall

527 W. Jefferson St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

“FLOW”

Through May 15

Prints and collages by Elizabeth Foley.

Lowber Pilates and Gallery

1734 Bonnycastle Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“FIGURE, GROUND”

Through May 7

Ben Murray’s first solo show with the gallery featuring paintings of his home in Indiana near Lake Michigan.

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St., Suite 201

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

“BAD DE SOTO’S BIG BRAIN”

Through May 28

Paintings by Tad DeSanto dedicated to the late artist Julius Friedman. The artist talk is on Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m.

PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.

“ROUNDING THE CIRCLE: THE MARY AND AL SHANDS COLLECTION”

Through Aug. 6

Exhibition of 116 works from the collection of late local philanthropists Mary and Al Shands.

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.