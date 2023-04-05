5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (4/28-4/30)

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Cigar Lounge Night on the Walker’s Exchange Patio

The Galt House Hotel, 140 N South 4th Street

Free | 6 p.m.

Overlook the Ohio River on The Galt House Hotel’s Walker’s Exchange Patio, with live entertainment and drink specials.

Charlotte’s Web

The Russell Theater at New Directions, 516 S. 17th Street Louisville

$20 | 7 p.m.

An all African American cast present the classic childrens’ story of “Charlotte’s Web.” Revisit the journey of the famous spider and the friends she makes on the farm.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29



The Kentucky Bourby

Progress Park, 4501 Progress Boulevard

Tickets starting at $100 | 6-10 p.m.

TKO Flight Club, an organization hosting pop-up bourbon-tastings to benefit Parkinson’s disease, is hosting its annual “The Kentucky Bourby” event at Progress Park.

Silent Disco at Mile Wide Beer Co.

Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Avenue

$10 | 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.



Don a pair of headphones and groove the beats; participants will hear music from three different music channels from various genres, played simultaneously.



Exotic Cars & Coffee

Free with a Pegasus Pin | 4-8 p.m.

Waterfront Park



This new Kentucky Derby Festival event features muscle cars, exotic cars and imports, along with German and American favorites.