5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (4/28-4/30)

FRIDAY, APRIL 28
Cigar Lounge Night on the Walker’s Exchange Patio
The Galt House Hotel, 140 N South 4th Street
Free | 6 p.m.
Overlook the Ohio River on The Galt House Hotel’s Walker’s Exchange Patio, with live entertainment and drink specials.
The Russell Theater at New Directions, 516 S. 17th Street Louisville
$20 | 7 p.m.
An all African American cast present the classic childrens’ story of “Charlotte’s Web.” Revisit the journey of the famous spider and the friends she makes on the farm.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
The Kentucky Bourby
Progress Park, 4501 Progress Boulevard
Tickets starting at $100 | 6-10 p.m.
TKO Flight Club, an organization hosting pop-up bourbon-tastings to benefit Parkinson’s disease, is hosting its annual “The Kentucky Bourby” event at Progress Park.
Silent Disco at Mile Wide Beer Co.
Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Avenue
$10 | 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Don a pair of headphones and groove the beats; participants will hear music from three different music channels from various genres, played simultaneously.
Exotic Cars & Coffee
Free with a Pegasus Pin | 4-8 p.m.
Waterfront Park
This new Kentucky Derby Festival event features muscle cars, exotic cars and imports, along with German and American favorites.