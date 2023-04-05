5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (4/21-4/23)

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Thunder at 300

300 Spring St., Jeffersonville, IN

$5 children; $10 adults | 3-9:30 p.m.

View the Thunder Over Louisville spectacle from the Indiana side at this Jeffersonville event venue. Enjoy food and drink specials (and the use of on-site restroom facilities). Ask about “The Firecracker,” a $7 Thunder event beverage special.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22



Waverly Hills Paranormal Tour

Starting at $30 | 7-9 p.m.

Waverly Hills Sanatorium, 4400 Paralee Dr.

Explore all five floors of the haunted Waverly Hills Sanatorium (if you are brave enough to endure the rumored ghosts that haunt the former sanatorium that housed 40-50 tuberculosis patients from 1910-1961). The tour includes a look down the infamous “body chute.”



“The Other Side”: Featuring Sebastian Gerhardt

JB Magic Shop and Theater, 610 East Spring Street New Albany

&25-$30 | 7-8 p.m.

“Orlando Magic” magician, award-winning performer and sleight-of-hand artist Sebastian Gerhardt will relay his brain cancer survival story during an evening of mind reading and magic.

Jeffersontown Spring Art Festival

Jeffersontown Farmers Market Pavilion and Neal Drive, 10434 Watterson Trail

Free I 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The City of Jeffersontown is teaming up with the Jeffersontown Farmers Market for this family-friendly gathering. Check out works by local artists and craftspeople, explore locally grown produce and products, shop from a variety of vendors, enjoy cuisine from local food trucks and more!

SUNDAY, APRIL 23



Soul Flow Yoga

Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets, Highlands location, 3046 Bardstown Road

$15 | 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Deepen your yoga practice with breathwork, meditation, mantra and mudra while learning the 8-limb path of Ashtanga at the Highlands Rainbow Blossom store. A portion of proceeds will benefit The Healing Place, offering resources for addicts and their loved ones.