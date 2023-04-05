5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (4/14-4/16)

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

$46.80-$134.55 | 8 p.m.

This touring Broadway musical about The Temptations and their rise to fame will feature plenty of the group’s best hits.

“The Rocky Horror Show” – Halfway to Halloween (18+)

Play Louisville

$15 | 8 p.m.

Gilda Wabbit stars as Dr. Frank ‘n‘ Furter in a live show (just a live show, that is, not a movie screening with live actors on stage) of this cult classic musical. If you can’t make it on Friday, “Time Warp” to Saturday’s show (also at 8 p.m.) instead.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Kentucky Derby Festival Block Party

Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center

Free | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Enjoy a fun day of live performances, food trucks, a market of local Black-owned businesses, inflatables for kids, and more.

LouCity/Racing Louisville Blood Drive

Lynn Family Stadium

Free | 12-4 p.m., by appointment and walk-up

Giving blood helps medical facilities treat victims after major tragedies like the shooting at Old National Bank on Monday. At this blood drive, each donor will receive free admission to that night’s LouCity game against San Antonio FC.

New Bard Open House!!!

511 E. Burnett Ave.

Free | 3-9 p.m.

The local performance venue The Bard’s Town closed earlier this year, but a group of former employees is working on reopening it inside a former church. Check out what they’ve got planned at this info session and open house.