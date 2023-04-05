5 Things To Do In And Around Louisville This Weekend (4/7-4/9)

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

Glow Rave

Gerstle’s

$10 | Body painting from 9-11 p.m., party from 10 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Party all night under a blacklight. Free glow-in-the-dark face/body paint is included.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

2023 Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade

Starts at 2822 Frankfort Ave.

Free | 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Hop on down to Crescent Hill and Clifton to see floats, dancers, and more.

Shakespeare in the Parks — Hamlet

Seneca Park (rain location: Waldorf School of Louisville)

Free | 2 p.m.

The play’s the thing! Kentucky Shakespeare’s 90-minute touring production of “Hamlet” has been on the road for the last few weeks, but it recently returned to Louisville. Check out LEO’s photos of the show. (If you can’t make this performance, you can also catch the show at Iroquois Park at 6 p.m. the same day.)

LouisvilleCon

Triple Crown Pavilion (1780 Plantside Dr.)

Free | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All the standard fare of a fan convention: a cosplay contest, anime merch, tabletop games, special guests, and more.

EXTREME EASTER

The ArenA (1416 Spring St., Jeffersonville, IN)

$8 | 7:30 p.m.

Easter is a time of peace, joy, lilies, lambs, and, in some cases, piledrivers. Take your holiday weekend to the extreme — egg-streme? — at this Easter-themed wrestling show. The fight card includes Brutal Ben Baker, Dirty Dirty Dirty Scrubbz Magee, Mickey Midas, Rough Rider Roy, Scarecrow, and more.