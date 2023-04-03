3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (4/7-4/9)

FRIDAY, APRIL 7
Pops: The Texas Tenors
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
$32-$88 | 7:30 p.m.
The “America’s Got Talent” champions, with accompaniment from the Louisville Orchestra, will show off their powerhouse vocal skills.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
Kiana & The Sun Kings
The Whirling Tiger
$10-$12 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.
Groove to the sweet soul/jazz/R&B sounds of Kiana & The Sun Kings. Rappers Jordan Jetson and Rosario will open.
ZZ Top
Louisville Palace
$49.50+ | 8 p.m.
The famously long-bearded classic/blues rockers are in Louisville and ready to show off their “Legs” and “Tush.” Just kidding, they wouldn’t do that — they know the ladies like a guy who’s dressed up.