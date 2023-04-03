3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (4/7-4/9)

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

Pops: The Texas Tenors

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

$32-$88 | 7:30 p.m.

The “America’s Got Talent” champions, with accompaniment from the Louisville Orchestra, will show off their powerhouse vocal skills.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Kiana & The Sun Kings

The Whirling Tiger

$10-$12 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

Groove to the sweet soul/jazz/R&B sounds of Kiana & The Sun Kings. Rappers Jordan Jetson and Rosario will open.

ZZ Top

Louisville Palace

$49.50+ | 8 p.m.

The famously long-bearded classic/blues rockers are in Louisville and ready to show off their “Legs” and “Tush.” Just kidding, they wouldn’t do that — they know the ladies like a guy who’s dressed up.