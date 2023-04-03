3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (4/28-4/30)

FRIDAY, APRIL 28
MOJOTHUNDER
$15 | Doors at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m.
Zanzabar
Four-piece high-energy southern alt rock band MOJOTHUNDER will perform with blues-driven rock and roll band Sweet Lady.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Elvie Shane with Special Guest Abby Hamilton
Kroger’s “Fest-A-Ville,” Louisville Waterfront
Free admission with a 2023 Pegasus Pin | 7:30 p.m.; Fest-a-Ville and Chow Wagon are open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Kentucky singer/songwriter and chart-topper Elvie Shane will perform with special guest Abby Hamilton.
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
Sunday Funday Drag Show Brunch
Kroger’s “Fest-A-Ville,” Louisville Waterfront
Free admission with a 2023 Pegasus Pin | 7:30 p.m.; Fest-a-Ville and Chow Wagon are open from noon – 10 p.m.
Enjoy an afternoon of food and drink paired with drag performances.