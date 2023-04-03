3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (4/28-4/30)

Elvie Shane, photographed by Haley Wirthele, provided by Elvie Shane's Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=771074027741359&set=pb.100045163056411.-2207520000.&type=3

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

MOJOTHUNDER

$15 | Doors at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m.

Zanzabar



Four-piece high-energy southern alt rock band MOJOTHUNDER will perform with blues-driven rock and roll band Sweet Lady.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Elvie Shane with Special Guest Abby Hamilton

Kroger’s “Fest-A-Ville,” Louisville Waterfront

Free admission with a 2023 Pegasus Pin | 7:30 p.m.; Fest-a-Ville and Chow Wagon are open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Kentucky singer/songwriter and chart-topper Elvie Shane will perform with special guest Abby Hamilton.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Sunday Funday Drag Show Brunch

Kroger’s “Fest-A-Ville,” Louisville Waterfront

Free admission with a 2023 Pegasus Pin | 7:30 p.m.; Fest-a-Ville and Chow Wagon are open from noon – 10 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of food and drink paired with drag performances.