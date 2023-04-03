3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (4/21-4/23)

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Nicotine Dolls

Kentucky Center, Bomhard Theatre

$35.10-$46.80 | 8 p.m.

The Nicotine Dolls will open for blues/soul singer Marc Broussard. Gravelly voiced lead singer Sam Cieri kicked off his career during the 17th season of America’s Got Talent. Now, the band is hitting its stride, performing tonight with originals — and (hopefully) a few great covers.



This packed weekend lineup began yesterday (4/20) and runs through Sunday, April 23.

LouiEvolve: Hip Hop and Arts Festival

Portal (1512 Portland Ave.)

$20 & Up | Friday, 6 p.m. (last act performs at 2 a.m. until close); Saturday, noon – 2 p.m.; For more information on weekend shows and times, visit https://www.louievolve.co/.

Three days of hip hop music kicked off yesterday on 4/20; however, you can still catch several acts, including throughout the weekend at Portal at Fifteen Twelve Creative Compound (1512 Portland Ave). The family-friendly event also features a fashion show, graffiti painting, hip-hop dancing, local organizations and more. Performances include headliners such as Shloob, Paperboy Casino, Yung Zaa and Wuyntayk Timmy.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22



School of Rock: Next Generation of Louisville Musicians

Art Sanctuary (1433 S. Shelby St.)

$10 and under (tickets at the door); Saturday, 11:30- 8:15 p.m.; Sunday shows 11 a.m. – 7:45 p.m.

Two weekends, 20 shows and 30 hours of music. School of Rock Louisville kicks off its showcase featuring local youth ages 7-18 this weekend at Art Sanctuary. Saturday and Sunday performances will include Green Day, Metallica and 80s covers, in addition to an entire performance of the Beatles’ HELP! Album.