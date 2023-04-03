3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (4/14-4/16)

FRIDAY, APRIL 14
The Four Horsemen – Tribute to Metallica
The Mercury Ballroom
Tickets start at $15 | 9 p.m.
This national touring act from Akron, Ohio will perform ‘album quality’ Metallica songs until early Saturday morning. So break out the leather and studs, tease your hair and get ready to thrash.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
Spring Street Fest
The Alcove, 246 Spring Street
Free | 12-9 p.m.
A family-friendly street fair brings free fun to Spring Street with food trucks, local artists, live music and libations. The musical line-up includes: Eagle Johnson, The Aesthetic, Southern Sirens, Appalatin, The Jesse Lees and Tsunami Samurai. Later, take in a free 21+ after party featuring The Daddy Sisters and the band Shitfire as the headliner.
SUNDAY, APRIL 16
Bass Drum of Death
Headliners Music Hall
$20 | 8 p.m.; Doors 7 p.m.
Bangers Alert! Oxford, Mississippi-based garage rock band Bass Drum of Death will perform several songs from its newest album, “Say I Won’t,” along with other crowd faves. Post-punk band Dead Tooth and Louisville rock trio Ted Tyro will also perform.