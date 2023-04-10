10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (4/3-4/6)

Wine nights, kid nights and more in this week's 10 Things To Do In Louisville Under $10.

Monday April 3

Louisville Free Public Library Spring Break Fun Scavenger Hunt

Fairdale Branch I 12-8 p.m. All ages.

Discover a new way to roam around the children’s section with your kids in this fun-filled scavenging navigation.

Tuesday, April 4

Bowl for FREE at 10 Pin Strike & Spare

10 Pin Strike & Spare; St. Matthews; Fern Creek.

Free I Daily; ongoing

Register online for your free bowling pass! Look for Cosmic Bowling Nights at Fern Valley Strike & Spare with disco lights, cosmic lights and fog machines.

$5.50 Movie Nights

AMC Stonybrook 20

Enjoy discounted IMAX and 3-D movies on Tuesdays; available to StubHub members.

New Talent Tuesday

Louisville Comedy Club

Free I 6:30 p.m. doors; 7:30 p.m show

Watch amateur and experienced performers try out their best material.

Wednesday, April 5

Family Fun Game Night

Memories Event Venue, Frankfort KY

Free to attend; drinks and food for sale I 5-9 p.m.

Get the family on the road for a fun evening of trivia, cornhole, snacks, drinks, pizza, networking and more. Yes, we realize we cheated and this one isn’t in Louisville.

Wednesday Night with Shellshock Trivia and Poco

The Merryweather

Free; cash bar and libations 6-10 p.m.

Enjoy food from Poco Food Truck, along with libations and trivia.

Wiggle Wednesday Story Time

Floyd County Public Library

Free I 10- 10:45 a.m.

Read stories, sing songs and “wiggle the wiggles” out!

Thursday, April 6

Let’s Get Social! Ladies Only Open Networking

The Fox Den: Billiards, Bites & Brews

Free I RSVP required. 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Hello ladies! Open networking for females only! Make your career moves while meeting kick-ass women.





Wine Down with Chik’n & Mi Happy Hour

Chik’n & Mi

4-6 p.m. daily I $5 a glass (red, white and rose) + food specials

What’s better than “wine-ing” down on Wednesday? How about pairing it with Asian-inspired comfort food? Choose from a menu offering everything from Laotian-spiced fried chicken and hearty ramen soups – including gluten-free options!

Thursday BINGO! (Let’s GOOOOOOO)!!!

High Horse Bar

Free I 6:30-10 p.m.

Get the daubers ready and engage in a retro pastime! Win prizes, enjoy libations, food and more.