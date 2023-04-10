10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (4/3-4/6)

Monday April 3
Louisville Free Public Library Spring Break Fun Scavenger Hunt
Fairdale Branch I 12-8 p.m. All ages.
Discover a new way to roam around the children’s section with your kids in this fun-filled scavenging navigation.
Tuesday, April 4
Bowl for FREE at 10 Pin Strike & Spare
10 Pin Strike & Spare; St. Matthews; Fern Creek.
Free I Daily; ongoing
Register online for your free bowling pass! Look for Cosmic Bowling Nights at Fern Valley Strike & Spare with disco lights, cosmic lights and fog machines.
$5.50 Movie Nights
AMC Stonybrook 20
Enjoy discounted IMAX and 3-D movies on Tuesdays; available to StubHub members.
Louisville Comedy Club
Free I 6:30 p.m. doors; 7:30 p.m show
Watch amateur and experienced performers try out their best material.
Wednesday, April 5
Family Fun Game Night
Memories Event Venue, Frankfort KY
Free to attend; drinks and food for sale I 5-9 p.m.
Get the family on the road for a fun evening of trivia, cornhole, snacks, drinks, pizza, networking and more. Yes, we realize we cheated and this one isn’t in Louisville.
Wednesday Night with Shellshock Trivia and Poco
The Merryweather
Free; cash bar and libations 6-10 p.m.
Enjoy food from Poco Food Truck, along with libations and trivia.
Wiggle Wednesday Story Time
Floyd County Public Library
Free I 10- 10:45 a.m.
Read stories, sing songs and “wiggle the wiggles” out!
Thursday, April 6
Let’s Get Social! Ladies Only Open Networking
The Fox Den: Billiards, Bites & Brews
Free I RSVP required. 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Hello ladies! Open networking for females only! Make your career moves while meeting kick-ass women.
Wine Down with Chik’n & Mi Happy Hour
Chik’n & Mi
4-6 p.m. daily I $5 a glass (red, white and rose) + food specials
What’s better than “wine-ing” down on Wednesday? How about pairing it with Asian-inspired comfort food? Choose from a menu offering everything from Laotian-spiced fried chicken and hearty ramen soups – including gluten-free options!
Thursday BINGO! (Let’s GOOOOOOO)!!!
High Horse Bar
Free I 6:30-10 p.m.
Get the daubers ready and engage in a retro pastime! Win prizes, enjoy libations, food and more.