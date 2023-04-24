10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (4/24-4/28)

MONDAY, APRIL 24



DIY Series: Perler Bead Craft

Fairdale Library, 10620 W. Manslick Rd.

Free; registration required, space is limited. | 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Visit the West Manslick Library for an evening of craft activities using Perler beads; all levels are welcome. Ages 18 and up. Register by calling 502-375-2051.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

African American Pathfinders

Western Library, 604 S. 10th St.

Free | 6-7 p.m.



Innovative contributions African Americans made to space exploration are discussed in this history-filled hour.

FEAT Family Night at Kentucky Science Center

Kentucky Science Center, 727 W. Main St.

Free | 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Join FEAT (Families for Effective Autism Treatment) Louisville for an evening of fun at Kentucky Science Center. The organizers promise reduced sounds and lights; sensory bags are available.

100 Ties

The Luxe Collection, 7015 Raggard Rd.

Free; donations accepted | 6-8 p.m.



Males ages 6-18 can learn proper etiquette and life skills, including tasks such as tying a tie, shaking hands, and maintaining eye contact — good preparation for everything from dates to job interviews.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26



R&Bingo

Dasha Barbours, 217 E. Main St.

Free; $5 per bingo card | Happy hour 4-8 p.m.; Bingo 8-10 p.m.



Good vibes abound at Dasha Barbours’ happy hour R&Bingo — curated by Nacherell & DJ Empty Beats.



Julee’s Mocha Book Club

Julee’s Mocha, 2900 West Broadway

Free | First session, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; second session, 6:30-8 p.m.

Join this group morning or evenings on the last Wednesday of every month for some literary fun with varying themes. Conversation, laughter and vibes abound in this session dedicated to books of various genres, paired with coffees and teas.

It’s Post Time for Kentucky Voter Protection Reception

Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Free | 6-9 p.m.

Learn the ins and outs of protecting the vote in Kentucky in this informative session open to all residents and geared toward mobilizing voters.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Kentucky Derby Festival Chow Wagon

Waterfront Park, 129 River Rd.

Free admission with 2023 Pegasus Pin; Food & drink available for purchase | Daily, 11:00 AM – 11:00 p.m.; Sundays, 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.



Enjoy a variety of festival foods and live shows by local/regional entertainers through May 5 at this annual community riverfront Derby Festival gathering. Acts include a variety of genres, from jazz and country to R&B, rock and blues.

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression with Soul Circus at Kroger Fest-A-Ville

Waterfront Park, 129 River Rd.

Free admission with 2023 Pegasus Pin | 7:30 p.m.

Joslyn Hampton and her band, The Sweet Compression, bring their brand of funky soul to the waterfront stage alongside Louisville groove band Soul Circus.

Bootcamp & Brews by Wel at Humana

TEN20 Craft Brewery, 1020 E. Washington St.

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Get together with community members for a high-intensity exercise class in support of charity; this month, event host Humana will donate to Dare to Care; bring a non-perishable food item and bond/sweat with fellow givers. All levels are welcome.