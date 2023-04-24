10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (4/24-4/28)

MONDAY, APRIL 24
DIY Series: Perler Bead Craft
Fairdale Library, 10620 W. Manslick Rd.
Free; registration required, space is limited. | 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Visit the West Manslick Library for an evening of craft activities using Perler beads; all levels are welcome. Ages 18 and up. Register by calling 502-375-2051.
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
African American Pathfinders
Western Library, 604 S. 10th St.
Free | 6-7 p.m.
Innovative contributions African Americans made to space exploration are discussed in this history-filled hour.
FEAT Family Night at Kentucky Science Center
Kentucky Science Center, 727 W. Main St.
Free | 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Join FEAT (Families for Effective Autism Treatment) Louisville for an evening of fun at Kentucky Science Center. The organizers promise reduced sounds and lights; sensory bags are available.
100 Ties
The Luxe Collection, 7015 Raggard Rd.
Free; donations accepted | 6-8 p.m.
Males ages 6-18 can learn proper etiquette and life skills, including tasks such as tying a tie, shaking hands, and maintaining eye contact — good preparation for everything from dates to job interviews.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
R&Bingo
Dasha Barbours, 217 E. Main St.
Free; $5 per bingo card | Happy hour 4-8 p.m.; Bingo 8-10 p.m.
Good vibes abound at Dasha Barbours’ happy hour R&Bingo — curated by Nacherell & DJ Empty Beats.
Julee’s Mocha Book Club
Julee’s Mocha, 2900 West Broadway
Free | First session, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; second session, 6:30-8 p.m.
Join this group morning or evenings on the last Wednesday of every month for some literary fun with varying themes. Conversation, laughter and vibes abound in this session dedicated to books of various genres, paired with coffees and teas.
It’s Post Time for Kentucky Voter Protection Reception
Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.
Free | 6-9 p.m.
Learn the ins and outs of protecting the vote in Kentucky in this informative session open to all residents and geared toward mobilizing voters.
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
Kentucky Derby Festival Chow Wagon
Waterfront Park, 129 River Rd.
Free admission with 2023 Pegasus Pin; Food & drink available for purchase | Daily, 11:00 AM – 11:00 p.m.; Sundays, 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Enjoy a variety of festival foods and live shows by local/regional entertainers through May 5 at this annual community riverfront Derby Festival gathering. Acts include a variety of genres, from jazz and country to R&B, rock and blues.
Joslyn & The Sweet Compression with Soul Circus at Kroger Fest-A-Ville
Waterfront Park, 129 River Rd.
Free admission with 2023 Pegasus Pin | 7:30 p.m.
Joslyn Hampton and her band, The Sweet Compression, bring their brand of funky soul to the waterfront stage alongside Louisville groove band Soul Circus.
Bootcamp & Brews by Wel at Humana
TEN20 Craft Brewery, 1020 E. Washington St.
Free | 6-7 p.m.
Get together with community members for a high-intensity exercise class in support of charity; this month, event host Humana will donate to Dare to Care; bring a non-perishable food item and bond/sweat with fellow givers. All levels are welcome.