10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (4/17-4/22)

MONDAY, APRIL 17



Louisville Taco Week

$2.50; All week long

17 Local Restaurants



Louisville Taco Week is back for its third annual tour! From today until Sunday, April 23, enjoy $2.50 tacos at 17 participating establishments. Three taco minimum; join the app to win prizes and mech.



Trivia Night At Gravely

Gravely Brewing Co., 514 Baxter Ave.

7 p.m. | Free; ensure your spot.



Cleverly billed as “ABV vs IQ, which one wins?,” this free trivia night offers weekly prizes and so-called “challenging” material.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

“Our America: Lowballed”

Louisville Free Public Library 301 York Street

6-8 p.m. | Free; light refreshments provided.



This documentary and follow-up panel discussion offers an inside look at discrimination during the home buying process. Online option also available.



Networking Night — Imagine Network & Youth Engagement Services

Chestnut Family YMCA, 930 West Chestnut St.

Free | Registration required; dinner will be served.



Learn how to recognize and prevent child abuse in this community workshop with speakers from local organizations.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

Read With A Dog — WAGS At The Library

Highlands/Shelby Park Library, 1250 Bardstown Rd.

Free | 4-5 p.m.



A dog from Wonderful Animals Giving Service (WAGS) will visit the library for a one-hour, all ages petting and reading session.

A Divine Connection to Nature

Northeast Regional Library, 15 Bellevoir Circle

Free | RSVP



Discuss the impacts of climate change at this community gathering which offers perspectives offered by the Bahá’í Teachings; open to all faiths.



Comedy Open Mic Night And Karaoke After Party

21st In Germantown, 1481 S. Shelby St.

Free; Comedy: 7:30 sign-ups; performances at 8 p.m. Karaoke After Party at 10 p.m.



Local comedians and up-and-comers perform their best stand-up routine; later, singers and would-be singers will show off their musical covers during karaoke.



18:56 Military Tour + Happy Hour

Corridor Bar (712 E Market St.)

6pm | Free; RSVP.

Toast our armed forces at this special event honoring the U.S. military.



THURSDAY, APRIL 20



Artifact Cleaning At Oxmoor Farm

Oxmoor Farm, 720 Oxmoor Ave.

Free, RSVP | 5-7:30 p.m. | Refreshments provided.



Learn the ins and outs of excavation, washing and cataloging in this archaeological evening dedicated to sorting artifacts from the extant slave dwellings of Oxmoor Farm.

Shakespeare in the Parks

Central Park, 105 Central Ave. (Peewee Valley)

Free | 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Kentucky Shakespeare Festival brings its Shakespeare in the Parks performance of “Hamlet” to Central park for a free, family-friendly, pet-friendly (on leash) evening outdoors.