10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (4/10-4/14)

MONDAY, APRIL 10
Sound Bath with Timothy Mast
1406 Falcon Dr.
$10 suggested donation | 7 p.m.
Meditate and relax with a crystal bowl session by Timothy Mast.
Community Yoga By West Sixth Yoga – NuLu
West Sixth NuLu
$10 suggested donation | 6 p.m.
Enjoy accessible yoga in a community setting in a “happy hour flow” upstairs. Bring your own mat or other accessories.
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
Comedy Night
Old 502 Winery
$5 and up | 8 p.m.
Partake in an evening of humor by local comedians (paired with vino) presented by The Somebody Society.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
Louisville Microphone Assassins Present: All Inclusive Open Mic
High Horse Bar
Free | 9:30 p.m.
Music, rap, poetry, magic and more performed by locals.
Pet Tales Lunch & Learn
Kentucky Humane Society Main Campus (241 Steedly Dr.)
Free | 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Gather with fellow animal lovers for a boxed lunch and presentation by Humane Society President & CEO Alisa Gray, followed by a behind-the-scenes tour of the Sam Swope Pet Treatment & Lifesaving Center.
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
NeoSoul Thursdays
1619: The Gathering Place, 1619 W. Main
Free | 7 p.m.
Food & beverages infused with live neo-soul music and spoken word performance.
Cooking Matters East Broadway
Family Health Centers, 834 East Broadway
Free | 1-3 p.m.
Healthy eating, budget meal planning, and more are on the menu each week in this free community workshop. Attendees will receive a free bag of groceries.
Gallery Night: Cool Kentucky
Fifth Third Bank Financial Center, 401 S. Fourth Street
Free | 5:30-7 p.m.
A free community reception for Frazier History Museum’s traveling Cool Kentucky exhibit with art, music, food and drinks.
“Fairview”
UofL Thrust Theatre, 2314 South Floyd Street Louisville
$10+ | 7:30 p.m.
This comedic play explores complex layers of race and prejudices as four white onlookers comment on a Black family preparing for a family member’s birthday.
If You Write Me a Letter, Send It Here: Voices of Russell In a Time of Change
Louisville Community Center, 1300 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Free | 6 p.m.
Celebrate the Louisville Story Program’s book launch featuring 26 authors with ties to the Russell neighborhood.