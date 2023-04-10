10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (4/10-4/14)

MONDAY, APRIL 10

Sound Bath with Timothy Mast

1406 Falcon Dr.

$10 suggested donation | 7 p.m.



Meditate and relax with a crystal bowl session by Timothy Mast.



Community Yoga By West Sixth Yoga – NuLu

West Sixth NuLu

$10 suggested donation | 6 p.m.



Enjoy accessible yoga in a community setting in a “happy hour flow” upstairs. Bring your own mat or other accessories.



TUESDAY, APRIL 11

Comedy Night

Old 502 Winery

$5 and up | 8 p.m.



Partake in an evening of humor by local comedians (paired with vino) presented by The Somebody Society.



WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

Louisville Microphone Assassins Present: All Inclusive Open Mic

High Horse Bar

Free | 9:30 p.m.

Music, rap, poetry, magic and more performed by locals.

Pet Tales Lunch & Learn

Kentucky Humane Society Main Campus (241 Steedly Dr.)

Free | 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



Gather with fellow animal lovers for a boxed lunch and presentation by Humane Society President & CEO Alisa Gray, followed by a behind-the-scenes tour of the Sam Swope Pet Treatment & Lifesaving Center.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

NeoSoul Thursdays

1619: The Gathering Place, 1619 W. Main

Free | 7 p.m.

Food & beverages infused with live neo-soul music and spoken word performance.



Cooking Matters East Broadway

Family Health Centers, 834 East Broadway

Free | 1-3 p.m.

Healthy eating, budget meal planning, and more are on the menu each week in this free community workshop. Attendees will receive a free bag of groceries.

Gallery Night: Cool Kentucky

Fifth Third Bank Financial Center, 401 S. Fourth Street

Free | 5:30-7 p.m.

A free community reception for Frazier History Museum’s traveling Cool Kentucky exhibit with art, music, food and drinks.

“Fairview”

UofL Thrust Theatre, 2314 South Floyd Street Louisville

$10+ | 7:30 p.m.

This comedic play explores complex layers of race and prejudices as four white onlookers comment on a Black family preparing for a family member’s birthday.

If You Write Me a Letter, Send It Here: Voices of Russell In a Time of Change

Louisville Community Center, 1300 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Free | 6 p.m.

Celebrate the Louisville Story Program’s book launch featuring 26 authors with ties to the Russell neighborhood.