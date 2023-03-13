Weyes Blood Brings In Holy Flux Tour: Unleashed To Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

On Sunday, Aug. 27, at Paristown Hall (724 Brent St.) singer Weyes Blood will bring her In Holy Flux Tour: Unleashed show to Louisville. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Weyes Blood (pronounced Wise Blood) is the professional moniker of American singer Natalie Mering. For any fan of psychedelic folk, chamber pop or experimental music, Weyes Blood brings solid music skills with a strong voice that has direct links to classic singers like Karen Carpenter and Nicolette Larson, and contemporaries such as Lana Del Ray and Marissa Nadler. Before her career as Weyes Blood, Mering toured with Portland-based Jackie-O Motherfucker as their bassist.

Tickets for the show begin at $30 and are on sale now.

This is a highly recommended show and this selection of Weyes Blood videos will explain why.