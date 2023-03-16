Waka Flocka Flame Coming to Old Forester’s Paristown Hall On March 31

2000s rapper Waka Flocka Flame is coming to Louisville this month. The infamous recording artist will perform at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $25-$50 and are available now.

The show will also feature The Homies, a Louisville hip-hop group who toured with Jack Harlow last year, and DJ Deuce.

Louisville will be the fourth concert on Waka Flocka’s tour this year, and if you know anything about his music, you know you’re guaranteed to “Turn Up.”

Check out some of Waka’s hits below.