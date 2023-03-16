Thorns and Roses: The Po-Po, Dodge City, Kazetarians, And An Honor To THE Coach

Thorn: The Louisville Metro Police

Department

After LMPD tried to gaslight the city for years by saying that everything had changed and that cases of misconduct were isolated, the Department of Justice’s 90-page report on the police force released this month was absolutely damning. Patterns of unconstitutional policing. Excessive uses of force. Unlawful arrests. Racially disparate policing. Half-assed investigations into police misconduct (that often see punishments reduced by the chief anyways). This isn’t recent history; officers involved in civil rights abuses and other serious misconduct are still on the force. And the union representing officers (which will soon be negotiating a new contract with the city behind closed doors again) has attacked the report as “unfair.” As the DOJ said: the reforms that have happened so far aren’t enough.

Thorn: City Dodged Questions From

LEO After DOJ Report

At a press conference announcing the findings of the DOJ’s investigation on March 8, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg called on numerous Louisville news outlets for questions. But he left out LEO, despite the fact that LEO has been asking him about the DOJ investigation and how he would handle it since he was a candidate. Later, a Greenberg spokesperson told LEO that the DOJ determined who would be called on. But, given that they didn’t offer access to city officials or respond to further inquiries, it sure as hell looks like a dodge. Several incidents that LEO first reported were included in the report, so it’s understandable why the city might not be eager to talk.

Rose: Our New Japanese Friends

Shout out to the fans of Japanese singer Fujii Kaze for finding our Tuesday Tracklist and making it go global. For local music that was included, new ears have heard Louisville artists and we love that the “Kazetarians” were so generous in sharing our work.

Rose: Denny Crum (Officially) A

Hometown Hero

One of LEO’s founders got his own Hometown Heroes heroes banner. Former UofL Coach Denny Crum got his own sparkly new banner on Whiskey Row facing the KFC Yum! Center. Coach Crum means a lot to us at LEO and for the city of Louisville, he is the forever coach (in our hearts) of our beloved UofL men’s basketball team.