The Untold Story : “Ain’t Too Proud” Highlights The Legacy Of One Of The Most Iconic R&B Bands Of All Time

This story comes to LEO through our partnership with Audience Magazine: Your Performing Arts Connection.

If you’re a fan of classic R&B and soul music, you don’t want to miss “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,” the electrifying new musical that’s taking the stage in Louisville from April 11 to 16.

The Temptations are one of the most legendary music groups in history. With its Grammy-winning songs and Tony-winning moves, “Ain’t Too Proud” is a totally immersive experience that features their unforgettable music, stunning choreography, and the thrilling untold story of the group’s rise to fame, as well as the challenges they faced along the way.

A Legendary History

The Temptations are an iconic American music group that needs no introduction.

Their soulful and infectious music has been a favorite for decades, and their influence on the genre of R&B is immeasurable. With “Ain’t Too Proud,” audiences will have a chance to experience the band’s music in a new and exciting way.

Founded in Detroit in the early 1960s, The Temptations began as a vocal harmony group known as The Elgins. After signing with Motown Records, they changed their name to The Temptations and began recording a string of hits that would take the music world by storm. With their smooth harmonies and slick dance moves, they quickly became one of the most beloved groups of their time.

But The Temptations’ rise to fame was not without its challenges.

The group underwent several personnel changes over the years, and they faced their share of personal and political conflicts that threatened to tear the group apart. “Ain’t Too Proud” tells the story of how The Temptations overcame these challenges and went on to secure their legacy as one of the greatest R&B singers of all time.

Featuring hit songs like “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” “Ain’t Too Proud” is a celebration of The Temptation’s enduring influence on American culture. With a talented cast and creative team, the show is a must-see for anyone who loves classic R&B and soul music.

An Immersive Musical Experience

If you’re looking for a night out that’s equal parts entertaining and educational, “Ain’t Too Proud” is the show for you. What makes it so special? According to Leslie Broecker, President of PNC Broadway in Louisville, it’s a totally immersive experience that has something for everyone.

“If you’re a fan of their music, you won’t want to miss it,” says Broecker. “It’s an entertaining evening, with lots of toe-tapping numbers. How can you not enjoy it?

“You can learn more about the music that you love,” she adds. “If you enjoy the great tunes, you now get some background. You get to see the drama of the artists’ interpersonal relationships. It adds depth to the music that you love in your own life.”

And even if you’re not familiar with The Temptations, “Ain’t Too Proud” is a great way to get to know the band and their music. “Maybe the musical brings you along and turns you into a fan,” says Broecker.

“Ain’t Too Proud” is so much more than just a history lesson, though. It’s a night of incredible music, unforgettable performances, and dancing-in-your-seat fun. Tickets are available now, so be sure to secure your spot for a night of music, drama, and pure entertainment.

For tickets and info, visit louisville.broadway.com. •

Bringing Broadway Hits to Louisville

One of the most exciting things about the Louisville performing arts scene is the Broadway season. From beloved classics to brand new productions, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. We spoke with Leslie Broecker, President of PNC Broadway in Louisville, to learn more about the process of bringing these incredible shows to town.

“Three years ago, our team began working on the availability for the 2022-23 season,” she says. In Louisville, the orchestra, ballet, and opera all share The Kentucky Center, so meticulous planning happens behind the scenes to determine how shows are scheduled.

Broecker works with the booking team in New York City to determine which shows make sense to bring to Louisville. They try to look at it as a season package, bringing a mix of hot new shows, classic revivals, and family-friendly productions.

“It’s important to us to bring a diverse mix of shows to Louisville,” she says. “We want to make sure there’s something for everyone to enjoy, and that we’re showcasing the best of Broadway in our city.”

One of the biggest challenges is the logistics of the tour schedule. Each show can only travel so far distance-wise, and they usually perform Tuesday through Sunday. Then, immediately after the last performance on Sunday evening until the following Tuesday, they have to pack up, travel and set up at their next location.

“When “Annie” came to Louisville, they wrapped the performance at 9:30 p.m.,” Broecker says. “By 7 a.m. the following day (Monday), they were already on the road so they could reach their next location by Tuesday.”

Despite these challenges, Broecker and her team are dedicated to bringing the best of Broadway to Louisville. “We want everyone to feel welcome,” she says. “We’re in crazy times, and we want to make sure that people have a chance to escape and enjoy themselves.”

With shows like “Ain’t Too Proud” on the schedule, it’s clear that PNC Broadway in Louisville is doing just that. The show has been breaking box office records across the country, and Louisville audiences are in for a treat when it comes to town in April.

But “Ain’t Too Proud” is just one of the incredible shows that are coming to Louisville this year. “Hadestown” is next up in May, with the 2022-23 season closing on “To Kill A Mockingbird” in June. The new and exciting 2023-24 season will be announced on March 15.

Whether you’re a longtime theater buff or a newcomer to the scene, there’s something for you. “We’re committed to bringing the best of Broadway to Louisville,” Broecker says. “And we can’t wait to see you at the theater.”