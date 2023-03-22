‘Rounding The Circle: The Mary And Al Shands Collection” Opens at the Speed Museum March 24

This Friday, March 24, the Speed Art Museum (2035 S. 3rd St.) opens “Rounding the Circle: The Mary and Al Shands collection.” The exhibition is the first major show of collected works from the home of the late philanthropists. The exhibit is curated by ex-Speed contemporary curator and current Great Meadows Foundation director Julien Robson with more than 100 works on exhibit in the Speed through Aug. 26.

The show will have a variety of works from paintings, prints to ceramics and large scale sculptures. The show will feature works by popular contemporary artists such as Elizabeth Murray, Petah Coyne, Tony Cragg, Olafur Eliasson, Anish Kapoor, Maya Lin, Kiki Smith, Ursula von Rydingsvard and Betty Woodman. The works span a period of more than 40 years of art collecting by the Shands and includes many Kentucky artists and artists of color as well.

The Speed greets the show which showcases 116 works from the Shands Collection including 90 pieces, which were gifted to the museum by the Shands. The other works represent works gifted to several other museums and collections across Kentucky.

“The exhibition at the Speed is something that Al wished to happen after he died, before the collection was completely dispersed,” Julien Robson told LEO. “The first part is on the third floor special exhibition gallery, which is a big space like 7500 square feet, I think and is arranged in a way in different galleries where, what I’ve tried to do, is to think about the way that he was interested in this conversation and to make a way in through correspondences in works so that there is a kind of dialogue going on between them.

“The second part of the show, which is more these emerging and younger artists, and what we jokingly (he and I) used to call the Shands 92 collection, when he was 92 years old.”

Robson says the exhibition gives the public an opportunity to experience the works together though different than they were within the Shands home, Great Meadows. The exhibition begins the life of the works as part of larger museum collections and was thoughtfully planned, he said.

“The Speed Art Museum is immensely grateful to welcome these extraordinary works into our collection, making them available as a priceless public resource for the community,” said Museum Director Raphaela Platow. “Al and Mary Shands were longtime supporters of the Speed and tireless champions of the region’s artists, and this historic gift will spark inspiration and insight for generations of visitors to come.”

Al Shands served on the Speed’s Board of Trustees for several decades and in 2016, six years after Mary’s passing, he established the Great Meadows Foundation to strengthen the Kentucky visual arts community.

“Al Shands would often remark that he wanted the collection to feel like a giant and welcoming dinner party, with works that present different ideas and can speak to each other in surprising and distinctive ways,” Robson said in a release. “As many of these artworks make their way to a new home at the Speed, all are invited to reflect, connect and bring their own perspectives to the table.”

See the collection starting this Friday, March 24 at the Speed Museum (2035 S. 3rd St.). Admission to the museum is $15 for adults, or free for members, UofL students and staff and Frontline Healthcare workers with valid ID.