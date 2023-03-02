The Louisville Ballet Opens Its ‘Spotlight Series: Women In Focus’ With Three Works By Women

The Louisville Ballet Opens its Spolight Series: Women in Focus tonight at the Brown Theatre.

The Louisville Ballet opens its “Spotlight Series: Women in Focus” show tonight, Thursday March 2, at the Brown Theatre. The show premiers three new works by female choreographers Ching Ching Wong, resident choreographer Andrea Schermoly, and the winner of the 2023 Dysart Award, Robyn Mineko Williams. The costuming, set design and lighting are also done by women. Tickets for tonight’s show are available online at the Ballet’s website and by calling the Louisville Ballet box office at (502) 583-2623. Tickets will be available at the Brown Theatre box office one hour before the performance.

There are four chances to see this productions:

Thursday, March 2 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 – 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 – 8 p.m.

The works of the show explore themes such as life being absorbed and contained “inside a well-loved table,” the ability to rewire our brain post trauma, and an exploration of longing and the “heartbreak of hoping.” All performances are being performed for the first time ever by the dancers of the Louisville Ballet.

A pre-show discussion at 6:30 p.m. will offer more information about “Women in Focus,” so you might want to arrive a bit early.

See Ching Ching Wong in action performing “Migrants” with musician Joe Kye.