The Lineup For Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival Is Here

Bruno Mars will headline the Bourbon & Beyond Music festival happening Sept. 14-17 at the Highlands Festival Grounds.

Louisville’s premiere bourbon and music festival, Bourbon & Beyond has released its lineup. The festival will happen September 14-17 at the Highlands Festival Grounds (1016 Phillips Ln.)

Headliners this year include: Bruno Mars, The Killers, Brandi Carlile, The Black Keys, Duran Duran, Billy Strings, The Black Crowes, and The Avett Brothers

In total, over 65 acts will perform at this year’s Bourbon & Beyond festival.

Other acts to expect:

Blondie, Train, Hozier, Jon Batiste, Brittany Howard, Ryan Bingham, Babyface, Midland, Bastille, Spoon, The Gaslight Anthem, First Aid Kit, Old Crow Medicine Show, Buddy Guy, Aloe Blacc, Wayne Newton, Mavis Staples, City and Colour, Inhaler, Paolo Nutini, ZZ Ward, Fantastic Negrito, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, Luke Grimes, The Lone Bellow, Joy Oladokun, Maggie Rose, Hailey Whitters, Darrell Scott Band, Danielle Ponder, Dumpstaphunk, Boy Named Banjo, Brandy Clark, John Primer, Willie Jones, Stephen Wilson Jr., Drayton Farley, Goodbye June, As You Were, Vivi Rincon, Kelsey Waloon, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, The Lil Smokies, Twisted Pine, The Cleverlys, Town Mountain, Della Mae, Sunny War, Lindsay Lou, Dan Tyminski, and Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen.

“Bourbon & Beyond is our love letter to the city of Louisville and the great state of Kentucky,” says Danny Wimmer, Founder of Danny Wimmer Presents in a release. “We can’t wait to showcase why Louisville has become our home away from home, so having the opportunity to curate an unbelievable festival experience rooted in amazing musical performances combined with our passion for bourbon and culinary arts is our dream come true.”

The festival will also include its signature bourbon and culinary experiences with master distillers and celebrity chefs including Chefs Amanda Freitag, Chris Santos, and Ed Lee.

General Admission, VIP, and Angel’s Envy Beyond VIP Passes plus camping are on sale now at

bourbonandbeyond.com

For more info you can also visit the festival on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.