The Legacy Tour To Make A Louisville Stop At The KFC Yum! Center With New Edition, Guy, Keith Sweat and Tank

This party is for the old heads. On Friday, April 14, New Edition, Keith Sweat, Guy and Tank are coming to the KFC Yum! Center, and you won’t see a better-coordinated crowd of clothing, shoes, and hats ever in your life than you will be guaranteed to see at this show. The jams you will experience are sure to be unmatched.

This night is perfect for those becoming the “elders” in your life. “Let’s Chill” with Gen Xers (It’s me, I’m the Gen Xer) who want to relive their years of being the “Candy Girl,” falling in love, learning to do things the “Right and Wrong Way.” This is their night (and mine).

New Edition got their start in Boston in 1978 and have been going non-stop since. Keith Sweat and Guy grew in popularity during the New Jack Swing era of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. Tank comes in a little later than the others starting in the early 2000s and is famous for songs that “make babies” such as “When We” (NSFW but a jam, trust me).

Tickets for the show range from $63.50 – 134.50. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.

As is our style, we aren’t leaving you without some tunes to tide you over.

New Edition

Keith Sweat

Guy

And this one by Tank, which is safe for work and the kids.