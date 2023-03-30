The 2023 Railbird Festival Schedule Is Here

Yesterday, Railbird Festival released its 2023 schedule.
After a one-year “pause” and a venue change, the two-day music festival will return to Lexington on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, at Red Mile. Tickets start at $139 for a day pass or $225 for a two-day pass and are currently only available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Resale.
Here’s the schedule. All times listed below are p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
- 1:30-2:15 — Madeline Edwards (Elkhorn Stage)
- 1:30-2:15 — Wayne Graham (Burl Stage)
- 2:15-3 — Neal Francis (Limestone Stage)
- 2:45-3:30 — The Local Honeys (Burl Stage)
- 3-3:35 — Lucius (Elkhorn Stage)
- 3:45-4:45 — Jenny Lewis (Limestone Stage)
- 4-4:45 — The Heavy Heavy (Burl Stage)
- 4:30-5:30 — Charley Crockett (Elkhorn Stage)
- 5:15-6 — Bully (Burl Stage)
- 5:30-6:30 — Sheryl Crow (Limestone Stage)
- 6:15-7:15 — Whiskey Myers (Elkhorn Stage)
- 6:30-7:30 — Valerie June (Burl Stage)
- 7:15-8:15 — Marcus Mumford (Limestone Stage)
- 8-9 — Morgan Wade (Burl Stage)
- 8:15-9:30 — Weezer (Elkhorn Stage)
- 9:30-11 — Zach Bryan (Limestone Stage)
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
- 12:45-1:30 — Calder Allen (Elkhorn Stage)
- 1-1:45 — Brit Taylor (Burl Stage)
- 1:30-2:15 — 49 Winchester (Limestone Stage)
- 2:15-3 — Sierra Ferrell (Elkhorn Stage)
- 2:15-3 — Flipturn (Burl Stage)
- 3-4 — Ricky Skaggs (Limestone Stage)
- 3:30-4:15 — Cole Chaney (Burl Stage)
- 4-5 — Nickel Creek (Elkhorn Stage)
- 4:45-5:30 — Town Mountain (Burl Stage)
- 4:45-5:45 — Amos Lee (Limestone Stage)
- 5:45-7 — Goose (Elkhorn Stage)
- 6-7 — Molly Tuttle (Burl Stage)
- 6:45-8 — Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats (Limestone Stage)
- 7:30-8:30 — Charles Wesley Godwin (Burl Stage)
- 8-9 — The Head and the Heart (Elkhorn Stage)
- 9-11 — Tyler Childers (Limestone Stage)