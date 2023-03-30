The 2023 Railbird Festival Schedule Is Here

Photo by Tracy May

Black Pumas' Eric Burton climbs into the crowd at Railbird in 2021.

Yesterday, Railbird Festival released its 2023 schedule.

After a one-year “pause” and a venue change, the two-day music festival will return to Lexington on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, at Red Mile. Tickets start at $139 for a day pass or $225 for a two-day pass and are currently only available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Resale.

Here’s the schedule. All times listed below are p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

1:30-2:15 — Madeline Edwards (Elkhorn Stage)

1:30-2:15 — Wayne Graham (Burl Stage)

2:15-3 — Neal Francis (Limestone Stage)

2:45-3:30 — The Local Honeys (Burl Stage)

3-3:35 — Lucius (Elkhorn Stage)

3:45-4:45 — Jenny Lewis (Limestone Stage)

4-4:45 — The Heavy Heavy (Burl Stage)

4:30-5:30 — Charley Crockett (Elkhorn Stage)

5:15-6 — Bully (Burl Stage)

5:30-6:30 — Sheryl Crow (Limestone Stage)

6:15-7:15 — Whiskey Myers (Elkhorn Stage)

6:30-7:30 — Valerie June (Burl Stage)

7:15-8:15 — Marcus Mumford (Limestone Stage)

8-9 — Morgan Wade (Burl Stage)

8:15-9:30 — Weezer (Elkhorn Stage)

9:30-11 — Zach Bryan (Limestone Stage)

SUNDAY, JUNE 4