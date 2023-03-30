Railbird Black Pumas' Eric Burton climbs into the crowd at Railbird in 2021.Photo by Tracy May
The 2023 Railbird Festival Schedule Is Here

Yesterday, Railbird Festival released its 2023 schedule.

After a one-year “pause” and a venue changethe two-day music festival will return to Lexington on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, at Red Mile. Tickets start at $139 for a day pass or $225 for a two-day pass and are currently only available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Resale.

Here’s the schedule. All times listed below are p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

  • 1:30-2:15 — Madeline Edwards (Elkhorn Stage)
  • 1:30-2:15 — Wayne Graham (Burl Stage)
  • 2:15-3 — Neal Francis (Limestone Stage)
  • 2:45-3:30 — The Local Honeys (Burl Stage)
  • 3-3:35 — Lucius (Elkhorn Stage)
  • 3:45-4:45 — Jenny Lewis (Limestone Stage)
  • 4-4:45 — The Heavy Heavy (Burl Stage)
  • 4:30-5:30 — Charley Crockett (Elkhorn Stage)
  • 5:15-6 — Bully (Burl Stage)
  • 5:30-6:30 — Sheryl Crow (Limestone Stage)
  • 6:15-7:15 — Whiskey Myers (Elkhorn Stage)
  • 6:30-7:30 — Valerie June (Burl Stage)
  • 7:15-8:15 — Marcus Mumford (Limestone Stage)
  • 8-9 — Morgan Wade (Burl Stage)
  • 8:15-9:30 — Weezer (Elkhorn Stage)
  • 9:30-11 — Zach Bryan (Limestone Stage)

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

  • 12:45-1:30 — Calder Allen (Elkhorn Stage)
  • 1-1:45 — Brit Taylor (Burl Stage)
  • 1:30-2:15 — 49 Winchester (Limestone Stage)
  • 2:15-3 — Sierra Ferrell (Elkhorn Stage)
  • 2:15-3 — Flipturn (Burl Stage)
  • 3-4 — Ricky Skaggs (Limestone Stage)
  • 3:30-4:15 — Cole Chaney (Burl Stage)
  • 4-5 — Nickel Creek (Elkhorn Stage)
  • 4:45-5:30 — Town Mountain (Burl Stage)
  • 4:45-5:45 — Amos Lee (Limestone Stage)
  • 5:45-7 — Goose (Elkhorn Stage)
  • 6-7 — Molly Tuttle (Burl Stage)
  • 6:45-8 — Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats (Limestone Stage)
  • 7:30-8:30 — Charles Wesley Godwin (Burl Stage)
  • 8-9 — The Head and the Heart (Elkhorn Stage)
  • 9-11 — Tyler Childers (Limestone Stage)