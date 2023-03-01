The 2023 Poorcastle Lineup Is Here

The three-day music festival Poorcastle, a “fest for the rest” that aims to be a more accessible and all-local alternative to Forecastle, will return to Breslin Park (1400 Payne St.) this year from Friday, May 19, through Sunday, May 21.

The festival announced the lineup at a party last night at The Whirling Tiger.

Here’s the lineup, with a link to each performer’s Bandcamp or Spotify where possible.

Stay tuned for another lineup announcement, too: as part of their “Flashback Friday,” Poorcastle will also have reunion performances, returning bands from past Poorcastles, and other special guests.

The full schedule and vendor list will be released on Saturday, April 1. Interested vendors can apply on the festival’s website.



Three-day early bird passes are now available for $25.

The festival is family- and dog-friendly and free to children under 12. It’ll have a splash pad and a playground.

Check out LEO’s photos of Poorcastle 2022.