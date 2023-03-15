The 2023 Louder Than Life Lineup Is Here: Green Day, Foo Fighters, Tool, Limp Bizkit, And More

Louder Than Life released its 2023 lineup today, and we’re absolutely psyched.
Besides headliners like Foo Fighters, Green Day, Pantera, and Tool, this year’s lineup also includes Louisville’s own White Reaper and Guerrilla Warfare.
The larger-than-life music festival returns to the Fairgrounds at the Kentucky Expo Center from Thursday, Sept. 21, through Sunday, Sept. 24.
Festival passes are on sale now.
Here’s the full lineup:
Thursday, September 21
- Foo Fighters
- Weezer
- Rancid
- 311
- Coheed and Cambria
- Royal Blood
- Code Orange
- White Reaper
- L7
- Deafheaven
- Nothing But Thieves
- Sueco
- Movements
- The Bronx
- Nothing, Nowhere.
- Mannequin Pussy
- Beauty School Dropout
- Pinkshift
- Bob Vylan
- Starcrawler
- Starbenders
- KYNG
- Tigercub
- SeeYouSpaceCowboy
- Guerilla Warfare
- Asava
Friday, September 22
- Tool
- Godsmack
- Limp Bizkit
- Megadeth
- Corey Taylor
- Dance Gavin Dance
- Bad Omens
- Wage War
- Avatar
- Fever 333
- Kittie
- Enter Shikari
- Miss May I
- Fame On Fire
- Dead Poet Society
- Rain City Drive
- Austin Meade
- SIM
- Tallah
- Cassyette
- Ten56.
- HANABIE.
- Gnome
- Fox Lake
- Widow7
- Luna Aura
Saturday, September 23
- Avenged Sevenfold
- Pantera
- Falling In Reverse
- Pierce The Veil
- Parkway Drive
- BABYMETAL
- Asking Alexandria
- Dethklok
- The Hu
- The Amity Affliction
- Memphis May Fire
- Suicide Silence
- Sleep Token
- Whitechapel
- Zero 9:36
- Gideon
- Strange Kids
- Dragged Under
- Jesus Piece
- Afterlife
- Another Day Dawns
- Ithaca
- Devil’s Cut
- Reach NYC
- Feast For the Crows
- Dissonation
Sunday, September 24
- Green Day
- Queens of the Stone Age
- Turnstile
- Run The Jewels
- Flogging Molly
- The Interrupters
- AWOLNATION
- Rival Sons
- Billy Talent
- Mayday Parade
- You Me At Six
- Senses Fail
- Viagra Boys
- Boston Manor
- DeathbyRomy
- Jehnny Beth
- The Emo Night Tour
- Call Me Karizma
- Ryan Oakes
- Thousand Below
- Holy Wars
- Reddstar
- Letdown.
- As You Were
- Death Valley Dreams
- JVK