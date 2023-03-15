The 2023 Louder Than Life Lineup Is Here: Green Day, Foo Fighters, Tool, Limp Bizkit, And More

Louder Than Life released its 2023 lineup today, and we’re absolutely psyched.

Besides headliners like Foo Fighters, Green Day, Pantera, and Tool, this year’s lineup also includes Louisville’s own White Reaper and Guerrilla Warfare.

The larger-than-life music festival returns to the Fairgrounds at the Kentucky Expo Center from Thursday, Sept. 21, through Sunday, Sept. 24.

Festival passes are on sale now.

Here’s the full lineup:

Thursday, September 21



Foo Fighters

Weezer

Rancid

311

Coheed and Cambria

Royal Blood

Code Orange

White Reaper

L7

Deafheaven

Nothing But Thieves

Sueco

Movements

The Bronx

Nothing, Nowhere.

Mannequin Pussy

Beauty School Dropout

Pinkshift

Bob Vylan

Starcrawler

Starbenders

KYNG

Tigercub

SeeYouSpaceCowboy

Guerilla Warfare

Asava

Friday, September 22

Tool

Godsmack

Limp Bizkit

Megadeth

Corey Taylor

Dance Gavin Dance

Bad Omens

Wage War

Avatar

Fever 333

Kittie

Enter Shikari

Miss May I

Fame On Fire

Dead Poet Society

Rain City Drive

Austin Meade

SIM

Tallah

Cassyette

Ten56.

HANABIE.

Gnome

Fox Lake

Widow7

Luna Aura

Saturday, September 23



Avenged Sevenfold

Pantera

Falling In Reverse

Pierce The Veil

Parkway Drive

BABYMETAL

Asking Alexandria

Dethklok

The Hu

The Amity Affliction

Memphis May Fire

Suicide Silence

Sleep Token

Whitechapel

Zero 9:36

Gideon

Strange Kids

Dragged Under

Jesus Piece

Afterlife

Another Day Dawns

Ithaca

Devil’s Cut

Reach NYC

Feast For the Crows

Dissonation

Sunday, September 24

