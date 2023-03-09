Take A Day Trip To Lexington This Weekend For The Kentucky Crafted Market, A Free Juried Show Of Kentucky Artists

Works by Suzy Hatcher, whose art will be on display this weekend at the Kentucky Crafted Market.

The Kentucky Crafted Market is a one-stop shopping event for goods by artists from around the Commonwealth. Sponsored annually by the Kentucky Arts Council, the free juried show will return to Lexington’s Alltech Arena starting tomorrow, March 10, through Sunday, March 12.

The event will feature exhibitors from around the Commonwealth showing traditional and contemporary craft and visual art. Louisville exhibitors at this year’s Market include Chad Balster (glass), Suzy Hatcher (clay), Ted Tarquinio (photography) and new exhibitor Sabra Crockett (painting).

Also featured will be live music, Kentucky Proud food vendors (such as the popular Elmwood Inn Fine Teas and Monastery Baked Goods), and art activities for children. An American Sign Language interpreter will be onstage during musical performances.

Tomorrow is the Trade Day for wholesale buyers (with ID) only, but Market will be open to the public on Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, March 12, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Check out the exhibitor directory for more info about the artists whose work will be on display this weekend.