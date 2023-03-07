Starting Next Week, Racing Louisville To Appear In “FIFA 23” 

The Racing Louisville soccer team will soon be part of the video game “FIFA 23,” the team announced in a press release on Monday.

All 12 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) teams will be added and playable, featuring their star players, kits, and celebrations, in an update next Wednesday, March 15.

Racing fullback Carson Pickett said in the release, “For FIFA to include the NWSL in the game is a big step forward for American women’s soccer. There are many reasons why this inclusion is important, from global exposure to inspiring younger generations. Now people can finally be their favorite NWSL player or team on one of the most popular video games in the world.”

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said in the release that the update would represent “a monumental milestone for the league, the players and millions of football fans around the world.”

The update will also include the addition of teams in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Racing Louisville’s first game of 2023 will be on Sunday, March 26, against the Houston Dash. Its first home game at Lynn Family Stadium will be on Saturday, April 1, against the Washington Spirit.