Queer Kentucky, Along With Partners, Tackle LGBTQ+ Suicide Awareness And Prevention

On Thursday, March 23, Queer Kentucky is hosting a panel discussion about LGBTQ+ Suicide awareness and prevention. The discussion will take place from 8 – 9:30 a.m at Story Louisville (900 E. Main St.).

In partnership with Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness Division of Suicide Prevention, The Big Stomp, The Fairness Campaign, and Louisville Girls Leadership, Queer Kentucky invited panelists: Carmellia Jackson Hurley, MSW, CSW, MFT-A, and Executive Director of Louisville Girls Leadership; Dr. Christopher Peters, medical director of Norton Children’s Behavioral and Mental Health Clinic; and Chris Hartman, Director of the Fairness Campaign to address the prevention of self harm by LGBTQ+ individuals in the climate of increased risks. Writer and activist (and former LEO relationship columnist) Minda Honey will moderate the discussion.

According to The Trevor Project’s 2022 survey, 50% of LGBTQ teens, ages 13-17, seriously considered attempting suicide and 18% in the same age group and at twice the rate of non-LGBTQ teens, did attempt suicide. Transgender persons have higher rates of suicide attempts at numbers ranging from 32% – 50% according to a 2016 study by the National Institute of Mental Health.

The forum will include an “assessment of the problem and the risks within the Louisville community” as well as offering information regarding resources and interventions that are currently available and “strategies for new outreach and interventions.”

The results of this session will be shared with the Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness and will guide future Queer Kentucky public events addressing the issue.

This event is free and open to the public. Light food and coffee will be provided.

For more information contact: [email protected]