Polk’s Picks: Local Concert Spotlight

The Queers with Suzi Moon and The Raging Nathans

Having just celebrated their 40th year anniversary last year, (albeit with many different lineups, vocalist/guitarist Joe Queer being the only constant member), punk rock royalty The Queers return to Louisville once again, this time with Suzi Moon (Washington, D.C.) and The Raging Nathans (Dayton, OH) in tow. For those unfamiliar with The Queers sound, imagine The Ramones playing early Beach Boys songs, but with far more cuss words. They are also known for their hi-energy, raucous live sets. So strap on your Chuck Taylors and get ready to dance, because there is no such thing as a bad Queers show!

Thursday, March 30

Mag Bar |1398 S. 2nd St. |Doors at 7:00 p.m., show at 8:00 p.m. | $20 | 21+ | facebook.com/thequeers

Stonecutters, Centenary, Blasted Heath, The JimHärralson

Fresh on the heels of releasing two new singles and original member Brian Omer obtaining exclusive trademark rights to the name, Louisville technical death/thrash/hardcore metal band Stonecutters, (which also features Chris Leffler, Jayce Wraley and Johnny Wooldridge; basically a Louisville metal supergroup at this point), will play their first local show of 2023 at Losers 812 in Jeffersonville, (which will hopefully include some new material from their upcoming album Eye of the Skull). Joining them will be Lansing, MI, old-school death metal outfit Centenary, Indianapolis blackened thrashers Blasted Heath, and Louisville hardcore/metal/punk/doom crushers The JimHärralson. April Fools Day is no fucking joke this year!

Saturday, April 1

Losers 812 | 1005 W. Market St., Jeffersonville | 9 p.m. | $7 | 21+ | stonecutters.bandcamp.com

Punk Rock Night Louisville Presents: Tiger Sex, The Daddy Sisters, Zerg Rush, and Deady

Having been a staple in Indianapolis for over 22 years now, Punk Rock Night expands to Louisville beginning in April with this inaugural show featuring proto-punk rockers Tiger Sex (Cincinnati). If you’re wondering why they’re headlining, then you’ve obviously never seen them live. Imagine early ‘70s Stooges with a female Iggy Pop who is every bit as raw, shocking and unpredictable. Joining them will be the two-headed, sibling rock n’ roll machine known as The Daddy Sisters (Bowling Green), along with Louisville’s own good-time, anti-beach party band Zerg Rush, and spunky post-punk party mammals Deady.

Friday, April 7

Mag Bar | 1398 S. 2nd St. | Doors at 7:00 p.m., show at 8:00 p.m. | $12 adv./$15 day of show | All Ages | facebook.com/punkrocknightlouisville

D.R.I. (Dirty Rotten Imbeciles) with Paralysis, The Response

Considered to be pioneers of crossover thrash, (a combination of hardcore punk and thrash metal), D.R.I. has long been a major influence in both punk and metal, (including the modern thrash metal scene; I’m looking at you, Belushi Speed Ball). Now on their 40th anniversary tour and still featuring original members Kurt Brecht on vocals and Spike Cassidy on guitar, D.R.I. makes a stop here in Louisville to show us what “Thrashing and slamming like hell in the pit” is all about! Joining them will be New Jersey thrashers Paralysis, and Louisville’s own punk rock supergroup The Response.

Wednesday, April 12

Mag Bar | 1398 S. 2nd Street | Doors at 8:00 p.m., show at 8:30 p.m. | $22 | 21+ | dirtyrottenimbeciles.com