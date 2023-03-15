New Comedy Club Coming To Fourth Street Live! This Spring

Louisville is getting another venue for live comedy.

Laugh Louisville, a new comedy club on the upper level of Fourth Street Live!, will have its grand opening on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, with headliner Ryan Hamilton (“Happy Face,” Netflix.) The venue will soft-open next Friday, March 24, with the Laugh Louisville Showcase.

The original theater was renovated to hold a larger stage and expand its seating capacity to 330 guests, according to a press release. Other improvements include cosmetic changes and a new sound system.

The venue will host stand-up comedy, podcasts, and improv from local, regional, and national acts.

Upcoming performers also include Michael Rapaport, Mia Jackson, Raanan Hershberg, and more. All shows are 21+.

The club is a venture of Boston-based comedy producers John Tobin and Norm Laviolette, whose other venues include Nick’s Comedy Stop, Laugh Boston, and more.