LouiEvolve, Louisville’s Hip Hop And Arts Festival Set To Return On 4/20.

LouiEvolve, the local Hip Hop and arts festival is returning April 20-22. And if the graphic is any indication, this festival will definitely be serving the right vibes to elevate Louisville to a higher plane.

In January, Louisville City Council-member Jecorey Arthur tweeted the news that the festival would return after not being held for several years.

Louisville’s only hip hop festival, @LouiEvolve, is coming back this year ✌🏿🎤♾️ pic.twitter.com/yWxtOdNk4K — Jecorey Arthur (@jecoreyarthur) January 9, 2023

Currently, no news on the venue or artists has been released. Still, if you are an artist or vendor, the festival is taking submissions via the organizer through email [email protected], or through the festival’s official Instagram @LouiEvolve.

LEO will update the details as we find out more but it’s noteworthy to welcome back Louisville’s only dedicated Hip Hop and arts festival. Here are some videos from the event in year’s past: