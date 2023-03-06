Louisville Vegan Jerky Co. Wins On “Good Mythical Morning” Taste Test

The popular YouTube series “Good Mythical Morning” recently did a taste test of six different brands of vegan jerky — and the winner was none other than Louisville Vegan Jerky Co.

In the video, hosts Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal tried a bag of Louisville Vegan Jerky Co.’s “Smoky Carolina BBQ” flavor as well as five other vegan jerky brands: It’s Jerky Y’all, Noble Jerky, Beyond Meat, Primal Spirit, and Be Leaf Vegan Jerky.

Although Neal was initially taken aback by the jerky’s appearance — “This looks like a moist seasoned fry that’s, like, four days old,” he said, to which McLaughlin replied, “Looks can be deceiving” — he and McLaughlin were both impressed by the taste.

“This is good, homie,” Neal said.

Neal and McLaughlin initially only ranked it second: “Not number one, because we’re holding out hope,” McLaughlin said, “because now, our whole scale of vegan jerky has been impacted.”

Later in the video, the hosts referenced Louisville Vegan Jerky as they tried other samples. At one point, Neal said of two flavors, “They’re tying for losing, ‘cause we know they’re not beating Louisville!”

When ranking the “big daddy” Beyond Meat’s “Hot & Spicy” flavor, McLaughlin commented that the jerky was “the most meat-like, but it’s not nearly as good as that Louisville jerky.”

When it came time to make the final ranking, Louisville Vegan Jerky took the top spot.

“That’s some good stuff,” said Neal. “I highly recommend [it].”

In an Instagram post, Louisville Vegan Jerky Co. said:

Heck yeah thank you so so much @mythical you all made our day!!! ❤️❤️ We gotta get you all some of our small batch flavors 😎😎

Watch the full video below.