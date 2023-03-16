Louisville Poet Ron Whitehead And Writer Wang Ping Release Collab Video, ‘YES I AM CHINESE & I WILL NOT BOW DOWN’

Yesterday, U.S. National Beat Poet Laureate and GonzoFest co-founder Ron Whitehead and writer and performance artist Wang Ping released a video of “YES I AM CHINESE & I WILL NOT BOW DOWN,” a collaborative spoken-word poem with backing instrumentals from The Storm Generation Band.

In the video, Whitehead and Wang speak out against anti-Asian hate (“I made paper, not to sow lies, but spread love and kindness / I invented gunpowder, not for guns, but the wonder of fireworks / I invented printing, for art and beauty, not for the hate on your T-shirts, in your books”) and American imperialism and consumerism (“I will not Bow Down / to your Government / to your Religion / I will not Bow Down America / to your Materialism / to your International Corporations / to your Religious Shrines / your Stock Markets / your Shopping Malls”).

The poem comes from an 18-track album to be released by sonaBLAST! Records on Thursday, April 20. A book featuring all 18 poems will be released at GonzoFest on Friday, July 14.

The video was filmed in part at the Big Four Bridge.

Watch the video below.