Louisville Laughs: The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For March 29

This list comes from our friends at Louisville Laughs.

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

Wednesday, March 29

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Mairead Thomas and special guest June Dempsey, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, March 30

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy with Laura High and Adam Minnick, Falls City Brewing Co. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Mark Klein, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Brendan Schaub, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Jo Koy, Brown Theatre. Tickets

Friday, March 31

7 p.m. — Laugh Louisville Showcase! Laugh Louisville Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Mark Klein, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Brendan Schaub, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Gianmarco Soresi, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Kenny Sebastian, Brown Theatre. Tickets

8 p.m. — Laugh Louisville Showcase! Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8:30 p.m. — BKE Entertainment presents: Comedy Night starring Glenn Fox, 21st in Germantown. Tickets 2 for $30

9:30 p.m. – Mark Klein, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Brendan Schaub, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, April 1

7 p.m. — Brendan Schaub, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Ryan Hamilton, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Mark Klein, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Gianmarco Soresi, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. Dog + Mouse House presents: Comedy Night at Craft House Pizza on Preseton with Mandee McKelvey, Craft House Pizza. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Mark Klein, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Brendan Schaub, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Ryan Hamilton, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Gianmarco Soresi, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, April 2

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft Brewery. Head shots by Simpson’s Snapshots available before the mic for $25. To sign up to participate, email [email protected] Free admission

7 p.m. — Sunday Funnies, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Ryan Hamilton, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

10 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic, Kaiju. Sign ups at 9:30 p.m.

Monday, April 3

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, April 4

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Free

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Night featuring Ossia Dwyer, B.A. Colonial. Free

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver: Premium showcase, Kaiju. $5 admission suggested

Wednesday, April 5

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, April 6

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, La Terraza on 4th Street. Show up and sign up starting at 6:30. Free admission

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Zach Wycuff and Cali Botkin. Falls City Beer Taproom. Free tickets Open mic to follow

7:30 p.m. – Sean Smith, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Roastamania! Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Oops! All Biblical Monsters, Kaiju $10 admission

8 p.m. — Greg Fitzsimmons, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8:30 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Groove starring Meech Dog and DJKAOS7, 21st in Germantown. Tickets

Friday, April 7

7 p.m. — Greg Fitzsimmons, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7 p.m. — Derby City All-Star Music and Comedy Show, 21st in Germantown. Ticket $5

7:30 p.m. –Sean Smith, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –Becky Robinson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Mohanad Elshieky, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Extra Crispy Improv, Highview Arts Center. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Sean Smith, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Becky Robinson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, April 8

7 p.m. — Becky Robinson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Greg Fitzsimmons, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7 p.m. — Old School Comedy Night The Recovering HOE Tour, Thenewlongshotscafe. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Sean Smith, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Mohanad Elshieky, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Sean Smith, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Becky Robinson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Greg Fitzsimmons, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Mohanad Elshieky, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, April 9

Happy Easter!

Monday, April 10

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, April 11

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Free

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, April 12

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Alex Velluto, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, April 13

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Jared Kassebaum Live! Falls City Beer Taproom. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Davin Rosenblatt, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Matt Matthews, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Matt Matthews, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Friday, April 14

7 p.m. — Michael Rapaport, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Davin Rosenblatt, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Ali Siddiq, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Paige Weldon, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Davin Rosenblatt, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Michael Rapaport, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Ali Siddiq, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, April 15

7 p.m. — Ali Siddiq, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Michael Rapaport, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Davin Rosenblatt, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Paige Weldon, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Davin Rosenblatt, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Ali Siddiq, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Michael Rapaport, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Paige Weldon, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, April 16

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: TEN20 Clean Comedy Showcase with the Clean Comedy Collective. TEN20Craft Brewery. Tickets

7 p.m. — Ali Siddiq, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, April 17

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, April 18

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Free

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, April 19

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Kellen Erskine, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee, Louisville Palace. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, April 20

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely! Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. — 4/20 Comedy Show, Falls City Beer Taproom. Free

7:30 p.m. – Louisville Regional Comedy All-Stars, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Erik Griffin, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Friday, April 21

7:30 p.m. – Louisville Regional Comedy All-Stars, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Erik Griffin, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Louisville Regional Comedy All-Stars, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Erik Griffin, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, April 22

7 p.m. — Erik Griffin, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Louisville Regional Comedy All-Stars, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Louisville Regional Comedy All-Stars, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Erik Griffin, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, April 23

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7:30 p.m. — Kevin White Show: Kerwin Claiborne, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first and third Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Sundays — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour (Or Two) open mic, Never Say Die bar and art gallery, 3900 Shelbyville Rd, St. Matthews. Every second Sunday of the month. To sign up for a spot, email [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the first Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Starting in December, it will be a Feedback mic. For a spot, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Dog + Mouse House presents: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Show up and sign up starting at 7.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9