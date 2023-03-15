Louisville Laughs: The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For March 15

[Note: this list comes from our friends at Louisville Laughs.]

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

Wednesday, March 15

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Gareth Reynolds, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Gift of the Gab, Planet of the Tapes. Free

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, March 16

7 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Falls City showcase featuring Neil Rubenstein, Falls City Beer Taproom. With show up and sign up open mic after Free admission

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. – Darryl Lenox, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

Friday, March 17

7:30 p.m. –Darryl Lenox, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Big Jay Oakerson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Darryl Lenox, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Big Jay Oakerson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, March 18

4 p.m. — Comedy Time at Sixth and Main Coffee House, Shelbyville. Free

7 p.m. — Big Jay Oakerson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Darryl Lenox, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Darryl Lenox, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Big Jay Oakerson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, March 19

5 p.m. — Corey Holcomb, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: TEN20 Comedy Showcase, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Free tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7 p.m. — Good Standup Comedy, Kaiju Free

7:45 p.m. — Corey Holcomb, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9 p.m. — Good Standup Comedy, Kaiju Free

Monday, March 20

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, March 21

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Free

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, March 22

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, March 23

7:30 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Olan Rogers, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome, Planet of the Tapes. Free

Friday, March 24

7 p.m. — Laugh Louisville Showcase! Laugh Louisville Tickets

7 p.m. — Rodney Carrington, Kentucky Center Whitney Hall. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Chico Bean, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Brad Wenzel, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Stewart Huff, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Chico Bean, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, March 25

7 p.m. — Laugh Louisville Showcase! Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7 p.m. — Chico Bean, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Brad Wenzel, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Chico Bean, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Brad Wenzel, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, March 26

7 p.m. — Chico Bean, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, March 27

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, March 28

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Free

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, March 29

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, March 30

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Adam Minnick and Laura High Live, Falls City Brewing Co. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Mark Klein, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Brendan Schaub, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Jo Koy, Brown Theatre. Tickets

Friday, March 31

7:30 p.m. – Mark Klein, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Brendan Schaub, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Gianmarco Soresi, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Kenny Sebastian, Brown Theatre. Tickets

8 p.m. — Laugh Louisville Showcase! Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8:30 p.m. — BKE Entertainment presents: Comedy Night starring Glenn Fox, 21st in Germantown. Tickets 2 for $30

9:30 p.m. – Mark Klein, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Brendan Schaub, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, April 1

7 p.m. — Brendan Schaub, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Ryan Hamilton, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Mark Klein, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Gianmarco Soresi, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. Dog + Mouse House presents: Comedy Night at Craft House Pizza on Preseton with Mandee McKelvey, Craft House Pizza. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Mark Klein, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Brendan Schaub, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Ryan Hamilton, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Gianmarco Soresi, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, April 2

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft Brewery. To sign up to participate, email [email protected] Free admission

7 p.m. — Sunday Funnies, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Ryan Hamilton, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

10 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9:30 p.m.

Monday, April 3

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, April 4

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Free

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver: Premium showcase, Kaiju. $5 admission suggested

Wednesday, April 5

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, April 6

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Sean Smith, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Roastamania! Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Greg Fitzsimmons, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8:30 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Groove starring Meech Dog and DJKAOS7, 21st in Germantown. Tickets

Friday, April 7

7 p.m. — Greg Fitzsimmons, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7 p.m. — Derby City All-Star Music and Comedy Show, 21st in Germantown. Ticket $5

7:30 p.m. –Sean Smith, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –Becky Robinson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Mohanad Elshieky, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Extra Crispy Improv, Highview Arts Center. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Sean Smith, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Becky Robinson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, April 8

7 p.m. — Becky Robinson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Greg Fitzsimmons, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7 p.m. — Old School Comedy Night The Recovering HOE Tour, Thenewlongshotscafe. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Sean Smith, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Mohanad Elshieky, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Sean Smith, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Becky Robinson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Greg Fitzsimmons, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Mohanad Elshieky, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, April 9

Happy Easter!

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first and third Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Sundays — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour (Or Two) open mic, Never Say Die bar and art gallery, 3900 Shelbyville Rd, St. Matthews. Every second Sunday of the month. To sign up for a spot, email [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the first Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Starting in December, it will be a Feedback mic. For a spot, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Dog + Mouse House presents: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Show up and sign up starting at 7.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Thursdays — Louisville Laughs and Dog + Mouse House present: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Show up and sign up starting at 7. Email [email protected] for questions or to reserve a spot.