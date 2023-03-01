Louisville Laughs: The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For March 1

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, March 1

7 p.m. — Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled, KFC Yum! Center. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Eric Hook and special guest Mike Nilsson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, March 2

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Kent Rader, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Bobcat Goldthwait, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8:30 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Groove starring Meech Dog and DJKAOS7, 21st in Germantown. Tickets $10 in advance



Friday, March 3

7:30 p.m. – Kent Rader, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Bobcat Goldthwait, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of 90s Music, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Kent Rader, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Bobcat Goldthwait, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of 90s Music, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Saturday, March 4

7 p.m. — Bobcat Goldthwait, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of 90s Music, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

7 p.m. — Old School Comedy Night, The New Longshots Cafe. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Kent Rader, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Kent Rader, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of 90s Music, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Bobcat Goldthwait, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, March 5

2 p.m. — The Boozy Brunch Show with Ran Barnaclo, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft Brewery. To sign up to participate, email [email protected] Free admission

7 p.m. — Leah & Andrew Rudick, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

10 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9:30 p.m.



Monday, March 6

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission



Tuesday, March 7

7:30 p.m. — Comedy at the B.A. Colonial with headliner Mandee McKelvey, B.A. Colonial Free

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Free

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver: Premium showcase, Kaiju. $5 admission suggested



Wednesday, March 8

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, March 9

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Brad Williams, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Heather Shaw live in Louisville, 21st in Germantown Tickets

8 p.m. — Monster Monster, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Friday, March 10

7:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Brad Williams, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Stewart Huff, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — JacketOff Comedy Night with host Ehrin Dowdle, 21st in Germantown. $5 admission

9:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Kentucky Bill, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Brad Williams, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, March 11

7 p.m. — Brad Williams, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

7:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Stewart Huff, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. –Brad Williams, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Stewart Huff, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, March 12

5 p.m. — Ralph Barbosa, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour open mic, Never Say Die, St. Matthews. Free admission. To reserve a spot to perform, email [email protected]

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

8 p.m. — Ralph Barbosa, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets



Monday, March 13

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission



Tuesday, March 14

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Free

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free



Wednesday, March 15

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Gareth Reynolds, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Gift of the Gab, Planet of the Tapes. Free

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9



Thursday, March 16

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Darryl Lenox, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets



Friday, March 17

7:30 p.m. –Darryl Lenox, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Big Jay Oakerson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Darryl Lenox, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Big Jay Oakerson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, March 18

7 p.m. — Big Jay Oakerson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Darryl Lenox, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Darryl Lenox, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Big Jay Oakerson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, March 19

5 p.m. — Corey Holcomb, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: TEN20 Comedy Showcase, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Free tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7 p.m. — Good Standup Comedy, Kaiju Free

7:45 p.m. — Corey Holcomb, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9 p.m. — Good Standup Comedy, Kaiju Free



Monday, March 20

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission



Tuesday, March 21

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Free

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free



Wednesday, March 22

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9



Thursday, March 23

7:30 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Olan Rogers, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome, Planet of the Tapes. Free

Friday, March 24

7 p.m. — Rodney Carrington, Kentucky Center Whitney Hall. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Chico Bean, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Brad Wenzel, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Stewart Huff, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Chico Bean, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, March 25

7 p.m. — Chico Bean, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Brad Wenzel, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Chico Bean, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Brad Wenzel, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets



Sunday, March 26

7 p.m. — Chico Bean, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free



TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first and third Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Sundays — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour (Or Two) open mic, Never Say Die bar and art gallery, 3900 Shelbyville Rd, St. Matthews. Every second Sunday of the month. To sign up for a spot, email [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the first Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Starting in December, it will be a Feedback mic. For a spot, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Dog + Mouse House presents: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Show up and sign up starting at 7.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Thursdays — Louisville Laughs and Dog + Mouse House present: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Show up and sign up starting at 7. Email [email protected] for questions or to reserve a spot.