Where is LEO? We've got your guide.

LEO Weekly Is Seeking a Digital Content Editor

We’re seeking to hire a digital editor to guide LEO Weekly’s online presence. That means wearing quite a few hats: You’ll be figuring out what we should cover on our website alongside our editor in chief and then working with our small but mighty editorial team to do some of the writing. You’ll craft slideshows aimed at helping our readers better understand Louisville. And you’ll be the captain of our social media efforts, sharing our work wherever readers may be lurking (Facebook, Reddit, Twitter and whatever grows up to finally replace it).

Interested? We’ve got a few bullet points to help you figure out whether we’d be a good match.

The responsibilities you’ll have

-Conceiving and writing original articles and slideshows to bring in readers and keep them hooked

-Commissioning photographers to cover Louisville events as budgets permit

-Managing social media, using platforms such as Twitter, Facebook/FB stories and Instagram/Instagram stories to connect LEO Weekly content with readers

-Planning daily and weekly articles to draw people to the site on a regular basis

-Addressing web, social media, and article complaints from the public in a timely fashion

-Crafting headlines for digital audiences

-Working with the editor in chief, achieving pageview, unique visitor and other monthly goals set by the company

The skills we’re looking for

-Excellent writing and editing skills, with an understanding of the special requirements of writing for the web, such as the use of keywords, hyperlinks, navigation, and the importance of brevity

-Superior spelling, grammar and punctuation skills

-Outstanding attention to detail

-Excellent interpersonal skills to work effectively and collaboratively

-Exceptional organizational skills

-Ability to identify offbeat, fun, unique, community-focused stories and events for coverage

What we offer

A competitive salary ($40,000-$45,000), with the opportunity for monthly and quarterly bonuses tied to traffic goals on top of it.

Paid time off, 401K and benefits.

Could you be the journalist we’re looking for?

Email a resume, cover letter and three examples of published work to Sarah Fenske at [email protected]. Questions are also welcome via email.

And to answer one right off the bat: Yes, our staff largely works from home, and we relish the flexibility in that. But, we need someone who lives in the Louisville area or is willing to move there. We’re hyperlocal; you should be too. We also want someone who is willing to come into the office for at least a few hours a week.

We look forward to hearing from you.