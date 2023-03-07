LEO Weekly Columnist Tracy Heightchew On “Great Day Live” Morning Show To Talk Oscars

LEO’s film columnist, Tracy Heightchew, recently appeared on WHAS11’s “Great Day Live” with Soozie Eastman of 502 Film.

Heightchew, who also works with the Louisville Free Public Library, spoke about the upcoming Academy Awards and her predictions for the winners. Of course, LEO is quite proud to have our film columnist represented as an expert on all things film and movies, but the shoutout to LEO didn’t hurt.



If you’re curious about who Heightchew picks for the Academy Awards, which will air this Sunday, March 12, on ABC, watch her “Great Day Live” appearance in the video below.