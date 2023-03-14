Kentucky Shakespeare Releases Schedule For Spring 2023 “Hamlet” Tour

Brennen Amonett (Hamlet) rehearses on Wednesday, March 1, at Kentucky Shakespeare's rehearsal studio in Old Louisville.

Kentucky Shakespeare recently released the schedule for its 2023 Shakespeare in the Parks tour, whose featured production is “Hamlet.”

The tour will stop at dozens of parks in the Louisville area (and beyond) this April and May. All shows are free and family-friendly.

Check out LEO’s photos of the production.

Here’s the current schedule:

Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m.

Mount Sterling • Main Street Park

1 West Main Street, Mount Sterling, KY 40353

Backup rain space: Gateway Regional Arts Center, 101 East Main St., Mt. Sterling, KY 40353

Sponsored by the Gateway Regional Arts Center

Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m.

Seneca Park

3151 PeeWee Reese Road, Louisville, KY 40207

Backup rain space: Waldorf School of Louisville, 3110 Rock Creek Drive, Louisville, KY 40207

Sponsored by Councilman Andrew Owen, District 9

Saturday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Iroquois Park (lawn in front of amphitheater)

1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, KY 40214

Backup rain space: Iroquois Amphitheater, same address

Sponsored by Councilman Dan Seum, District 13, Councilwoman Jennifer Chappell, District 15, Councilwoman Betsey Ruhe, District 21, and Councilman Khalil Batshon, District 25

Friday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Highview Park

7201 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40228

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by Councilman Jeff Hudson, District 23 and Councilwoman Madonna Flood, District 24

Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m.

Shawnee Park

4501 West Broadway, Louisville, KY 40211

Backup rain space: under shelter

Sponsored by Fund for the Arts

Saturday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Taylorsville Main Street

Backup rain space: TBA

Hosted by Spencer County – Taylorsville Chamber of Commerce, presented by German American Bank

Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m.

Lyndon • Robsion Park

1 Robsion Park, Lyndon, KY 40222

Backup rain space: Lyndon City Hall, 515 Wood Road, Louisville, KY 40222

Sponsored by City of Lyndon, Brent Hagan, Mayor

Sunday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Victory Park

1051 South 23rd Street, Louisville, KY 40210

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by the Councilman Jecorey Arthur, District 4

Thursday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Pewee Valley • Central Park

105 Central Avenue, Pewee Valley, KY 40056

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by the City of Pewee Valley

Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m.

Windy Hills Green

Highway 42 and Rudy Lane, Louisville, KY 40207

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by Councilwoman Paula McCraney, District 7

Sunday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Hounz Lane Park

2300 Hounz Lane, Louisville, KY 40223

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by Louisville Metro Council President/Councilman Markus Winkler, District 17

Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Jeffersontown • Veterans Memorial Park

10707 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Backup rain space: The Jeffersonian, 10617 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Sponsored by Mayor Bill Dieruf and the Jeffersontown City Council

Friday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park

2995 Lincoln Farm Road, Hodgenville, KY 42748

Backup rain space: N/A

Sponsored by Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park

Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m.

Riverview Park

8202 Greenwood Road, Louisville, KY 40258

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by Councilman Rick Blackwell, District 12

Saturday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m.

St. Matthews City Hall

3941 Grandview Avenue, Louisville, KY 40207

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by City of St. Matthews, Richard J. Tonini, Mayor

Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m.

Prospect • The Pavilion at Little Hunting Creek

US-42, Prospect, KY 40059

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by the City of Prospect

Sunday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Sun Valley Park

6616 Ashby Lane, Louisville, KY 40272

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, District 14

Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m.

New Albany, IN • Park TBA

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana

Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. (5:30 CDT)

Bowling Green • SOKY Marketplace Amphitheater

636 Center Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Backup rain space: Same

Sponsored by Fountain Square Players

Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m.

Long Run Park

Long Run Park Road, Louisville, KY 40245

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by Councilman Anthony Piagentini, District 19

Wednesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Farnsley Park

3100 Wedgewood Way, Louisville, KY 40220

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by Councilman Brent Ackerson, District 26

Thursday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Richmond, IN • Jack Elstro Park

47 North 6th Street, Richmond, IN 47374

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by Richmond Shakespeare Festival

Friday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Joe Creason Park (near playground)

1297 Trevilian Way, Louisville, KY 40213

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by Councilman Pat Mulvihill, District 10

Sunday, May 14 at 2 p.m.

The Parklands • Broad Run Park

1551 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40291

Backup rain space: under pavilion

Sponsored by Councilman Stuart Benson, District 20 and Councilman Robin Engel, District 22

Sunday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Norton Commons Amphitheater

10920 Meeting Street, Prospect, KY 40059

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by Norton Commons

Wednesday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Shively Park

1902 Park Road, Shively, KY 40216

Backup rain space: The Heritage (Shively Community Center), 1901 Park Rd, Shively, KY 40216

Sponsored by Shively Councilwoman Tiffany Burton-McBroom

Thursday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Historic Locust Grove

561 Blankenbaker Lane, Louisville, KY 40207

Backup rain space: under pavilion

Sponsored by Historic Locust Grove

Friday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville, IN • Big Four Station Park

Big Four Pedestrian Bridge, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Backup rain space: same

Sponsored by the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and Fund for the Arts

Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m.

Petersburg Park

5008 East Indian Trail, Louisville, KY 40218

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin, District 2

Saturday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Park

1501 Castlewood Avenue, Louisville, KY 40204

Backup rain space: Same (under bridge)

Sponsored by Louisville Metro District 8

Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m.

Crestwood • The Maples Park

6826 West State Highway 22, Crestwood, KY 40014

Backup rain space: Dennis Deibel Barn, 6826 West State Hwy 22, Crestwood, KY 40014

Sponsored by City of Crestwood, Jim Kramer Mayor

Sunday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Emerson Park

1100 Sylvia Street, Louisville, KY 40217

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by Councilwoman Jennifer Chappell, District 15

Date TBA

Story Avenue Park

1519 Story Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by White Clay

Date TBA

Clarksville, IN • Park TBA

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana

Date TBA

Douglass Hills • Warren Walker Park

501 Gatehouse Lane, Douglass Hills, KY 40243

Backup rain space: TBA

Sponsored by the City of Douglass Hills