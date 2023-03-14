Kentucky Shakespeare Releases Schedule For Spring 2023 “Hamlet” Tour

Kentucky Shakespeare recently released the schedule for its 2023 Shakespeare in the Parks tour, whose featured production is “Hamlet.”
The tour will stop at dozens of parks in the Louisville area (and beyond) this April and May. All shows are free and family-friendly.
Check out LEO’s photos of the production.
Here’s the current schedule:
Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m.
Mount Sterling • Main Street Park
1 West Main Street, Mount Sterling, KY 40353
Backup rain space: Gateway Regional Arts Center, 101 East Main St., Mt. Sterling, KY 40353
Sponsored by the Gateway Regional Arts Center
Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m.
Seneca Park
3151 PeeWee Reese Road, Louisville, KY 40207
Backup rain space: Waldorf School of Louisville, 3110 Rock Creek Drive, Louisville, KY 40207
Sponsored by Councilman Andrew Owen, District 9
Saturday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Iroquois Park (lawn in front of amphitheater)
1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, KY 40214
Backup rain space: Iroquois Amphitheater, same address
Sponsored by Councilman Dan Seum, District 13, Councilwoman Jennifer Chappell, District 15, Councilwoman Betsey Ruhe, District 21, and Councilman Khalil Batshon, District 25
Friday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Highview Park
7201 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40228
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by Councilman Jeff Hudson, District 23 and Councilwoman Madonna Flood, District 24
Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m.
Shawnee Park
4501 West Broadway, Louisville, KY 40211
Backup rain space: under shelter
Sponsored by Fund for the Arts
Saturday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Taylorsville Main Street
Backup rain space: TBA
Hosted by Spencer County – Taylorsville Chamber of Commerce, presented by German American Bank
Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m.
Lyndon • Robsion Park
1 Robsion Park, Lyndon, KY 40222
Backup rain space: Lyndon City Hall, 515 Wood Road, Louisville, KY 40222
Sponsored by City of Lyndon, Brent Hagan, Mayor
Sunday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Victory Park
1051 South 23rd Street, Louisville, KY 40210
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by the Councilman Jecorey Arthur, District 4
Thursday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Pewee Valley • Central Park
105 Central Avenue, Pewee Valley, KY 40056
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by the City of Pewee Valley
Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m.
Windy Hills Green
Highway 42 and Rudy Lane, Louisville, KY 40207
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by Councilwoman Paula McCraney, District 7
Sunday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Hounz Lane Park
2300 Hounz Lane, Louisville, KY 40223
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by Louisville Metro Council President/Councilman Markus Winkler, District 17
Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Jeffersontown • Veterans Memorial Park
10707 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown, KY 40299
Backup rain space: The Jeffersonian, 10617 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, KY 40299
Sponsored by Mayor Bill Dieruf and the Jeffersontown City Council
Friday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park
2995 Lincoln Farm Road, Hodgenville, KY 42748
Backup rain space: N/A
Sponsored by Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park
Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m.
Riverview Park
8202 Greenwood Road, Louisville, KY 40258
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by Councilman Rick Blackwell, District 12
Saturday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m.
St. Matthews City Hall
3941 Grandview Avenue, Louisville, KY 40207
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by City of St. Matthews, Richard J. Tonini, Mayor
Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m.
Prospect • The Pavilion at Little Hunting Creek
US-42, Prospect, KY 40059
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by the City of Prospect
Sunday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m.
Sun Valley Park
6616 Ashby Lane, Louisville, KY 40272
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, District 14
Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m.
New Albany, IN • Park TBA
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana
Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. (5:30 CDT)
Bowling Green • SOKY Marketplace Amphitheater
636 Center Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101
Backup rain space: Same
Sponsored by Fountain Square Players
Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m.
Long Run Park
Long Run Park Road, Louisville, KY 40245
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by Councilman Anthony Piagentini, District 19
Wednesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m.
Farnsley Park
3100 Wedgewood Way, Louisville, KY 40220
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by Councilman Brent Ackerson, District 26
Thursday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Richmond, IN • Jack Elstro Park
47 North 6th Street, Richmond, IN 47374
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by Richmond Shakespeare Festival
Friday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Joe Creason Park (near playground)
1297 Trevilian Way, Louisville, KY 40213
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by Councilman Pat Mulvihill, District 10
Sunday, May 14 at 2 p.m.
The Parklands • Broad Run Park
1551 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40291
Backup rain space: under pavilion
Sponsored by Councilman Stuart Benson, District 20 and Councilman Robin Engel, District 22
Sunday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Norton Commons Amphitheater
10920 Meeting Street, Prospect, KY 40059
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by Norton Commons
Wednesday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m.
Shively Park
1902 Park Road, Shively, KY 40216
Backup rain space: The Heritage (Shively Community Center), 1901 Park Rd, Shively, KY 40216
Sponsored by Shively Councilwoman Tiffany Burton-McBroom
Thursday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Historic Locust Grove
561 Blankenbaker Lane, Louisville, KY 40207
Backup rain space: under pavilion
Sponsored by Historic Locust Grove
Friday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville, IN • Big Four Station Park
Big Four Pedestrian Bridge, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Backup rain space: same
Sponsored by the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and Fund for the Arts
Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m.
Petersburg Park
5008 East Indian Trail, Louisville, KY 40218
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin, District 2
Saturday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Tyler Park
1501 Castlewood Avenue, Louisville, KY 40204
Backup rain space: Same (under bridge)
Sponsored by Louisville Metro District 8
Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m.
Crestwood • The Maples Park
6826 West State Highway 22, Crestwood, KY 40014
Backup rain space: Dennis Deibel Barn, 6826 West State Hwy 22, Crestwood, KY 40014
Sponsored by City of Crestwood, Jim Kramer Mayor
Sunday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Emerson Park
1100 Sylvia Street, Louisville, KY 40217
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by Councilwoman Jennifer Chappell, District 15
Date TBA
Story Avenue Park
1519 Story Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by White Clay
Date TBA
Clarksville, IN • Park TBA
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana
Date TBA
Douglass Hills • Warren Walker Park
501 Gatehouse Lane, Douglass Hills, KY 40243
Backup rain space: TBA
Sponsored by the City of Douglass Hills