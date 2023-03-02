Husband And Wife Team To Celebrate Opening Of The House Of Marigold Restaurant in Douglass Hills

Husband and wife team, Kris and Adrienne Cole will open The House of Marigold (10310 Shelbyville Rd.) on March 25. The restaurant will bring seasonal comfort food for breakfast and lunch with hours from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., and hot pop-up dinners, special events, and private parties.

“Everything we do is about community,” Adrienne said in a release. “We love what we do and we’re excited to grow our brand and offer a place where people can come and share this experience with us — we think we’re bringing something new and exciting to this area.”

Adrienne and Kris have worked in various roles in the restaurant industry for years. Together they opened a successful cafe in the Waystar office building and then expanded in 2019 with Marigold Catering Company. While the cafe closed under the weight of the pandemic, the catering business grew and the couple was able to add several mobile bar carts for event rentals. These include a Vespa and a converted Airstream trailer.

“We’re working with so many local purveyors on this project,” Kris said in a release. “From all the produce and proteins — even beef coming from author Wendell Berry’s farm — to cheeses and breads. This area has such an amazing bounty of ingredients that I can’t wait to showcase for guests.”

The House of Marigold will be highlighting companies of color through its partnerships with Wells made Co. nut butters and Fleur de Tea and will feature a full cocktail bar.

For more information visit Thehouseofmarigold.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.