Here’s The Lineup For The 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Fest-A-Ville 

Fest-A-Ville, a nine-day Kentucky Derby Festival event at Waterfront Park with live music, carnival rides, food, and more, recently released the lineup for its concert series.
Admission to all shows is free; guests must show a Pegasus Pin on each day except Thursday, April 27, when Fest-A-Ville opens.
One of this year’s headliners is Elvie Shane, who was born in Caneyville, a small town in Grayson County, Kentucky.
Check out the full lineup below.
- Thursday, April 27 — Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Soul Circus — 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29 — Elvie Shane, Abby Hamilton — 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 30 — GospelFest (Jamar Esaw & Triad: 4 Christ, Young Men 4 Christ, Jesse Williams & Total Praise, Antwan Jenkins & Campfire, and more) — 6-9 p.m.
- Monday, May 1 — Marzz, Quinnette — 7:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 2 — Midnight Star, DJ Mixx — 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 3 — J.D. Shelburne, Frankie Moody — 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, May 4 — Velcro Pygmies, Rock Station — 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, May 5 — Derby Eve Jam (Thunderstruck, America’s AC/DC Tribute Band; The Wilson Brothers) — 7:30 p.m.