Here’s The Lineup For The 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Fest-A-Ville 

Fest-A-Ville, a nine-day Kentucky Derby Festival event at Waterfront Park with live music, carnival rides, food, and more, recently released the lineup for its concert series.

Admission to all shows is free; guests must show a Pegasus Pin on each day except Thursday, April 27, when Fest-A-Ville opens.

One of this year’s headliners is Elvie Shane, who was born in Caneyville, a small town in Grayson County, Kentucky.

Check out the full lineup below.