Frazier History Museum Announces 2023 Return Of Summer Beer Fest 

Today, Frazier History Museum announced that Summer Beer Fest, a street festival and block party, will return this year on Saturday, July 29, from 5-8 p.m. (or 4-8 p.m. for VIP guests) on Main Street in downtown Louisville.

The festival will feature more than 200 beers, live music, vendors, games, and more.

In a press release, Frazier president Andy Treinen said, “We’ve created a new tradition on Main Street celebrating the rich brewing history in Kentucky. As we add our signature touches, it’ll get bigger and better every year. We’re so excited to bring folks to the heart of downtown Louisville for something special to enjoy.”

Tickets are $50 for general admission and $80 VIP between now and Tuesday, Apr. 25, after which they increase to $55 and $85, respectively. Designated driver tickets are always $10.