Editor’s Note: I Do Care Who You Love

This is seemingly random, but it occurred to me while driving this morning that I have spent a lifetime telling my LGBTQ friends and straight friends, “I don’t care who you love.” I realized today that, really, that is a complete lie. I absolutely DO care who they love. I care who everyone loves. It matters.

In the current political turmoil where members of so many communities are coming under attack from right-wing politicians with little knowledge and too much power, it does matter that we care more about who our friends in these communities love.

Now, pay very close attention. Why it matters is simple. I care about who my friends love because it is my ultimate wish for them to feel safe, protected, and happy. If for any reason, that isn’t happening, I am enraged and ready to defend them without reserve. This includes friends who say they still care about people who are actively harming them, be they parents, friends, or lovers.

I think what led me to this, today, on a drive to the office for press day was something else very simple. I am disheartened by the lack of care but more so by the lack of action (at times) to fight these headwinds of hatred coming from the right.

I truly believe that the number of people who are actively hateful is small but they are loud, and I just want to hear the volume go up in defense of those who are being persecuted by the recent slate of legislation across the country.

From Florida’s rejection of an AP African American studies course earlier this year, to Kentucky’s attacks on drag performances and transgender youth, I know that those of us who care are making noise but we are up against a right-wing machine that has prided itself on being the bigger noisemaker over the last 30 years. They have proven to be inhospitable, at best, while begging the other side to remain civil, and to our detriment, we have but because I care that my friends are alive to love and be loved, I just don’t know how much longer civility can reign.

I am not an advocate of violence but I think the relentless compromise that Republicans demand but never offer needs to be completely off the table going forward. I’m saying that Democrats, independents, and any others who are in complete opposition to these policies and actions taken by the Republican party need to wash their hands of the need to paint with broad strokes like, “I don’t care who you love.”

We need to actively care and to actively give a shit, just as we actively fight these policies because the weeds are where the Republicans have dragged us and we can scrap in the dust just like they can.

At no point should any of these lawmakers who sign onto these bills feel that their platform is safe. Their offices shouldn’t be safe, we should always challenge them. Their businesses shouldn’t be safe, we should check when, where, and how we accidentally or forthrightly patronize their businesses and services. For instance, Lindsey Tichenor, who is attached to several anti-LGBTQ bills in Kentucky like SB 150, is a realtor for Covenant Realty so why should she feel her business is off limits from people who know of her harmful actions in the state legislature?

My premise is plain. The reason why I needed to come clean about caring about who my friends love. It’s this: physical safety should be protected in America but your ability to be a horrible human, is absolutely not and there are so many ways to shut down Republicans’ ability to be nightmares. We just need to dig them up and actively use them to shut down their desire, need or ability to create and pass legislation that harms and puts others real physical safety at risk. •