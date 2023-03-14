Gilda Wabbit poses for a photo at Play Louisville on Feb. 26, 2023.Photo by Tyler Lizenby
Arts & Culture, News

“Drag Is Not A Crime” Town Hall To Address SB 115 Tonight

By

Tonight, local drag performers, leaders of local LGBTQ nonprofits, and other speakers will present a live informational talk and Q&A on the anti-drag bill making its way through the Kentucky legislature.

Drag Daddy Productions will be hosting Drag Is Not A Crime: A Community Town Hall at Art Sanctuary at 6:30 p.m., followed by a drag show at 9 p.m. The event is 21+, and all participants must show ID.

The event will address the contents of Senate Bill 115’s and answer questions submitted online or asked at the live Q&A. This GOP-backed bill recently moved forward following in the footsteps of a similar Tennessee anti-drag bill that was passed recently.

Speakers include drag queens Gilda Wabbit and May O’Nays, Chris Hartman from the Fairness Campaign, Michael Drury from Pandora Productions, and many others. 

Those who cannot attend in person can submit questions or view the town hall on Drag Daddy Productions’ website. The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Published under Arts & Culture, News | Tags: , , ,

About the Author

“Drag Is Not A Crime” Town Hall To Address SB 115 Tonight

Gracie Vanover is a senior journalism and multimedia student at Indiana University. She has also been heavily involved in journalism since high school. In the past, Gracie has been the Editor-in-Chief of her high school and college paper and also the producer for her high school’s broadcasting program. In her free time, Gracie helps run a non-profit in Louisville called Arts Angle Vantage to get youth involved in both the arts and journalism revolving around the arts.

All Articles by this Author >