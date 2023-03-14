“Drag Is Not A Crime” Town Hall To Address SB 115 Tonight

Tonight, local drag performers, leaders of local LGBTQ nonprofits, and other speakers will present a live informational talk and Q&A on the anti-drag bill making its way through the Kentucky legislature.

Drag Daddy Productions will be hosting Drag Is Not A Crime: A Community Town Hall at Art Sanctuary at 6:30 p.m., followed by a drag show at 9 p.m. The event is 21+, and all participants must show ID.

The event will address the contents of Senate Bill 115’s and answer questions submitted online or asked at the live Q&A. This GOP-backed bill recently moved forward following in the footsteps of a similar Tennessee anti-drag bill that was passed recently.

Speakers include drag queens Gilda Wabbit and May O’Nays, Chris Hartman from the Fairness Campaign, Michael Drury from Pandora Productions, and many others.

Those who cannot attend in person can submit questions or view the town hall on Drag Daddy Productions’ website. The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.