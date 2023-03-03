Douglass Loop Farmers Market Prepares For Its Opening As Warm Weather Returns to Louisville

Fresh flowers and fresh food are always found at the Douglass Loop Farmers Market.

Spring is kinda here already but will be official in just a couple of weeks, and with that comes the return of farmers markets.

One of the larger farmers markets, Douglass Loop (2005 Douglass Blvd.) is opening its 2023 season on April 8 and runs through Dec. 16. Douglass Loop Farmers Market is a Kentucky Proud market and has been happening each Saturday in spring and summer since 2011.

Douglass Loop Farmers Market features fresh prepared meals, cheeses, local meat and fresh local vegetables, arts and crafts, live music, cut flowers, plants, playgrounds and is dog-friendly. It’s also well shaded so a nice market on hot summer days.

Vendor info will be coming soon.

The market will run each Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Rain or Shine.

Vist the market’s Facebook page or website for more information, and to follow up on vendor announcements.