Derby Soundstage 2023 To Feature T.I., Jeezy, And Trina

By

Derby Soundstage, a hip-hop and R&B show in Louisville, is returning to Freedom Hall this year on Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m.

This year’s performers are rappers T.I., Jeezy, and Trina. The show will be hosted by Grammy winner DJ Drama, who has worked with Louisville’s own Jack Harlow.

Tickets are $65-$200 and are available now.

Previous Derby Soundstages have brought other artists like Lil Wayne, 2Chainz, and K. Michelle. Megan Thee Stallion was also slated to join the show in 2020 before it was cancelled due to COVID.

Preview the show by checking out the music videos below.

Gracie Vanover is a senior journalism and multimedia student at Indiana University. She has also been heavily involved in journalism since high school. In the past, Gracie has been the Editor-in-Chief of her high school and college paper and also the producer for her high school’s broadcasting program. In her free time, Gracie helps run a non-profit in Louisville called Arts Angle Vantage to get youth involved in both the arts and journalism revolving around the arts.

