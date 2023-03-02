Derby Soundstage 2023 To Feature T.I., Jeezy, And Trina

Derby Soundstage, a hip-hop and R&B show in Louisville, is returning to Freedom Hall this year on Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m.



This year’s performers are rappers T.I., Jeezy, and Trina. The show will be hosted by Grammy winner DJ Drama, who has worked with Louisville’s own Jack Harlow.

Tickets are $65-$200 and are available now.

Previous Derby Soundstages have brought other artists like Lil Wayne, 2Chainz, and K. Michelle. Megan Thee Stallion was also slated to join the show in 2020 before it was cancelled due to COVID.

Preview the show by checking out the music videos below.