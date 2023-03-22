Con Huevos Announces Opening Date For Norton Commons Location

Con Huevos, a local breakfast and lunch chain that serves Mexican cuisine, will open its fifth location next Tuesday, March 28, at 10639 Meeting St. in Norton Commons. It will replace a former location of Ramsi’s Cafe On The World.

This morning, the restaurant held a ribbon cutting ceremony with Mayor Craig Greenberg, who said in a statement, “We would like to thank Con Huevos for helping to create a vibrant economy that supports a mix of economic investment, opportunities, and jobs for all Louisvillians.”

Co-owner Jesus Martinez said, “We are very excited to add our fifth location exactly eight years after opening the original Con Huevos on Frankfort Avenue. We’ve had our eyes on Norton Commons for quite some time and are looking forward to joining an incredible list of retail and businesses in this vibrant community.”

The Norton Commons location will offer the same dishes as its sister locations (huevos rancheros, tres leches pancakes, chilaquiles, street tacos, churros, and Cuban coffee), plus new brunch cocktails that include a bloody mary, horchata, margarita, and carajillo.

According to a press release, Con Huevos makes all its food from scratch, and “there are no freezers at any of the restaurants.”

The Norton Commons restaurant will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.



Con Huevos also has four other locations: 2125 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy., which opened in October; 2339 Frankfort Ave.; 4938 US Highway 42; and 210 W. Liberty Street (inside Omni Louisville Hotel.)

Louisville may see even more Con Huevos locations in the future: according to a press release, husband-and-wife co-owners Jesus Martinez and Izmene Peredo “have plans to further grow the Con Huevos brand.”