Comic Review: “The Last Barbarians #1”

With no money from jobs, Sylv and her brother Shadow are about to lose everything, including the run-down shack they live in, when they don’t have the money to pay for it. As they go to sleep that night, Sylv has a dream, one that visits her often — a dark figure, responsible for the deaths of her parents and for turning her brother into a simpleton.

Losing everything means having nothing to lose, as we’ve all been told. The next day, when Sylv meets a mysterious character offering her and her brother a job, she says yes. Issue #2 of “The Last Barbarian” will probably tell us if she’s just made a terrible mistake or if she’ll show everyone that there are things worse than being a barbarian — like starving. This book took me back to 1982, playing D&D in my friends’ basements. Yes, we really did that stuff back then. We’re off on an adventure!