Boba Tea Chain Tiger Sugar Opens New Location In Louisville

Tiger Sugar, a tea shop chain that specializes in boba (bubble) tea, opened its first Kentucky location on Saturday, March 11, at 1501 Bardstown Road.

Tiger Sugar’s menu includes their signature Black Sugar Boba, milk teas, black teas, and more.

The tea shop’s grand opening on Saturday included a performance by River Lotus Lion Dance, which LEO happened to spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEO Weekly (@leoweekly)



It replaces what had been Lula’s Frozen Yogurt & Treats, which closed in 2019.

Tiger Sugar is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to its Google listing.