‘Bling Empire’ Star Kim Lee Will Bring Her DJ Skills To Fourth Street Live! in March

Fans of the hit Netflix show, “Bling Empire” will be excited for this. DJ Kim Lee, one of the main cast members in the Los Angeles seasons of the show, will bring her turntables to Fourth Street Live! (411 S. 4th St.) on Saturday, March 25.

Lee, a graduate of Scratch Academy in Los Angeles, has worked and toured with some of the biggest artists in the music industry including Steve Aoki, Diplo, Skrillex and played alongside artists like Cardi B and Tyga. The former “Yo! MTV Raps Asia” host has graced the covers of magazines and music videos and was named #1 FHM sexiest women in Asia (Singapore).

Lee’s DJ set will kick off at 8 p.m., no news yet about ticket sales or prices for the event but other cities on her tour have tickets for $20 and up.